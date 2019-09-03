Vee and Amo make peace on The Queen, but fans just want her to leave already

Even though there is a cloud of sadness and anger in the air this week, there was at least peace in the Maake home on The Queen.

Jerry's daughter Amo has been doing the most to ruin her stepmom's life and has been full of drama.

Amo came back to SA after her father Jerry was diagnosed with prostate cancer and believing that she has the right to do anything she wanted.

Sis even tried to convince her daddy to head back to America to live happily ever after with his former bae, Joy.

That dream didn't last very long and Amo had to admit defeat when pops regained his memory and decided to stay in Tembisa with Vee.

Fans were so gatvol of Amo that they even offered to open a crowdfunding page and buy her a ticket back to America.

It seems their prayers were answered when she announced that she was returning to the US.

It seems she also packed away her bad attitude in that big bag of hers because she was a delight to Vee after the news.

Seriously, it was like a whole new Amo and fans could hardly believe their eyes.