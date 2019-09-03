Vee and Amo make peace on The Queen, but fans just want her to leave already
Even though there is a cloud of sadness and anger in the air this week, there was at least peace in the Maake home on The Queen.
Jerry's daughter Amo has been doing the most to ruin her stepmom's life and has been full of drama.
Amo came back to SA after her father Jerry was diagnosed with prostate cancer and believing that she has the right to do anything she wanted.
Sis even tried to convince her daddy to head back to America to live happily ever after with his former bae, Joy.
That dream didn't last very long and Amo had to admit defeat when pops regained his memory and decided to stay in Tembisa with Vee.
Fans were so gatvol of Amo that they even offered to open a crowdfunding page and buy her a ticket back to America.
It seems their prayers were answered when she announced that she was returning to the US.
It seems she also packed away her bad attitude in that big bag of hers because she was a delight to Vee after the news.
Seriously, it was like a whole new Amo and fans could hardly believe their eyes.
#TheQueenMzansi Amo makahambe yabora now pic.twitter.com/sPaaOxO2lJ— Kzee_M (@Kwezi_M1) September 2, 2019
That scene between amo and vee really touched my heart and the fact that Mrs Sho looks younger and younger as the episodes pass by #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8kkI1ebyeP— ZULU GIRL WITH SOME POWER😎 (@mpofana_phiwe) September 2, 2019
So annoyed by Amo's pity party😩😐🙄. #TheQueenMzansi cus she has had enough of bullying Vuyiswa now we must all be sad nah 🚮 pic.twitter.com/avgbDQRE4R— Mimi (@Permcee) September 2, 2019
The only thing I want to hear from Amo is "I'm going back overseas" qha kwaphela #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FVxCnFGFor— Asa-babe🥰 (@AsandaNthite) September 2, 2019
Amo must get a boyfriend njee #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pFcNsr04nD— Rea (@Reeyaness) September 2, 2019
Amo is here to torture me, please leave and leave silently tuuu #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IYWcL83Ml6— Luba SA (@Lubantengo) September 2, 2019
Sis Vee has a good heart though. I wanna be just like her when I grow up #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/XC6FVfDa1S— Buli ka Lungstar 😘😘 (@Buli_Babes) September 2, 2019
Hau Jehovah, and I thought Amo has left for America, kgante she went to the graves with her luggage? A tlhome mokhukhu somaar ai. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hLrF2Tt2i7— #TT_KING_OF_FOLLOW_BACK (@tshepothage89tt) September 2, 2019