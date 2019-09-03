TshisaLIVE

Vee and Amo make peace on The Queen, but fans just want her to leave already

03 September 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Natasha Thahane plays the role of Amo on The Queen.
Natasha Thahane plays the role of Amo on The Queen.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though there is a cloud of sadness and anger in the air this week, there was at least peace in the Maake home on The Queen.

Jerry's daughter Amo has been doing the most to ruin her stepmom's life and has been full of drama.

Amo came back to SA after her father Jerry was diagnosed with prostate cancer and believing that she has the right to do anything she wanted.

Sis even tried to convince her daddy to head back to America to live happily ever after with his former bae, Joy.

That dream didn't last very long and Amo had to admit defeat when pops regained his memory and decided to stay in Tembisa with Vee. 

Fans were so gatvol of Amo that they even offered to open a crowdfunding page and buy her a ticket back to America.

It seems their prayers were answered when she announced that she was returning to the US.

It seems she also packed away her bad attitude in that big bag of hers because she was a delight to Vee after the news.

Seriously, it was like a whole new Amo and fans could hardly believe their eyes.

MORE

IN MEMES | 'Can we please chip in and buy Amo a ticket back to the US?'

Fried chicken started this catfight! Wow!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Sis Patty is back on The Queen and we are dying!

She sure loves her chips!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Robocop is back': 'The Queen's' Jay is gone, fans happy to see Jerry return

Out with that Jay, in with our beloved Jerry Maake!!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Lady Zamar to Sjava - 'Our country will rot because men create broken women' TshisaLIVE
  3. Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla TshisaLIVE
  5. Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X