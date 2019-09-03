Zozibini Tunzi set to walk the runway for New York Fashion Week

Since winning Miss SA a few weeks ago, Zozibini Tunzi is living the dream.

The new Miss SA is set to strut down the catwalk in distinctive Xhosa designs at New York Fashion Week which will take place from September 6 to September 14.

Zozibini will also model pieces from the iconic collection of Belgian-born Mozambican designer, Eliana Morargy, which pays homage to West Africa’s Yorùbá women.

She will be dressed in a unique Mpondoland inspired gown, designed by Laduma Ngxokolo, whose style concept is steeped in the traditions of the Eastern Cape, a province they both love and call home.

Aside from sharing a common heritage, the designer and the reigning beauty queen both love the colours and textures that form part of the Xhosa tradition.

Zozi's choice to embrace her natural hair has motivated women to love themselves just as they are.

“I did not realise when I decided to go with my own hair for the Miss SA competition, that it would have such far-reaching implications and consequences."

She explained that it seemed that she was becoming an international poster girl for natural hairstyles for African women and even though she did not set out to be, she's extremely pleased.

"If women are starting to realise that if they choose to they can give up on wigs and weaves and still be beautiful.”

During her time in the US, Zozibini will be interviewed by America’s biggest African American Women’s magazine, Essence and will talk about why she prefers rocking the short hair look.

She will also get to spend time with South Africa’s famous comedian Trevor Noah.