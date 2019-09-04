TshisaLIVE

Bonang uses Euphonik's trademark phrase 'nonke' against him after 'we are trash' tweet

04 September 2019 - 08:47 By Masego Seemela
DJ Euphonik is facing backlash for allegedly abusing then girlfriend Bonang Matheba.
There has been a somber mood in these social media streets lately as the country is in a state of panic over the number of women and children being reported missing, raped or murdered.

While women have come out using the hashtag #AmINext to voice their fears of probably losing their lives at the hands of men, male celebs have added their opinions and condemned the pandemic.

To show his support for the #MenAreTrash movement, DJ Euphonik took to Twitter to say: "We are trash."

Although he didn't go into much detail in the tweet, his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba clapped back at the tweet using the word "nonke" which Euphonik came up with a few years ago. It refers to negative people on Twitter.

The TV personality dated Euphonik a few years ago and after they broke up, she alleged that he physically abused her. The charges were later dropped. 

Euphonik hit back at Queen B's reply in a tweet that has since been deleted. 

"Haha! Slam dunk! I forgot you're not normal. This is a crisis. It is not an opportunity to seek relevance or to trend. All men are trash! Sonke! Anyways, good hanging with you the entire time you were in Ibiza this weekend. Come again soon."

Euphonik's response did not sit well with tweeps as they came out in B's defence. 

Here is what they had to say:

