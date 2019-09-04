Bonang uses Euphonik's trademark phrase 'nonke' against him after 'we are trash' tweet

There has been a somber mood in these social media streets lately as the country is in a state of panic over the number of women and children being reported missing, raped or murdered.

While women have come out using the hashtag #AmINext to voice their fears of probably losing their lives at the hands of men, male celebs have added their opinions and condemned the pandemic.

To show his support for the #MenAreTrash movement, DJ Euphonik took to Twitter to say: "We are trash."

Although he didn't go into much detail in the tweet, his ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba clapped back at the tweet using the word "nonke" which Euphonik came up with a few years ago. It refers to negative people on Twitter.

The TV personality dated Euphonik a few years ago and after they broke up, she alleged that he physically abused her. The charges were later dropped.