Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA
Nigerian musician Burna Boy has urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers.
This comes after he got involved in a debate around musician AKA, the current xenophobic attacks in the country and foreigners fearing for their lives.
The exchange seemingly started when Nigerian rapper YCee tweeted his opinion about how South Africans felt towards Nigerians, citing AKA's tweets back when SA lost in the Afcon quarter finals earlier this year to Nigeria.
He said there was a "subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it ... it eventually jumps out".
There is this subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it .. it eventually jumps out - like when AKA had a full childish grown man tantrum when they lost to Nigeria in the nations cup— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019
I’m talking about this guy https://t.co/b3CkTpb5r6 pic.twitter.com/9yjPOm67iu— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019
From there, in a series of tweets, Burna Boy chimed in, saying that he will never set foot in SA again "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".
Ok. I have been away from social media personally until today. Ordinarily at a time like this, I should come here and say something to try and calm the situation because my Dream has always been to Unite AFRICA and make us realise that Together we will Literally rule the world...— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that.....— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
He said he was boycotting SA because of how badly his fellow Nigerians were being treated.
I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this.— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
This goes against everything I stand 4, but at what point do we take action? I understand that years of Oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the pple who came to their defence during their Oppression as their Enemies and then worship their oppressors— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
In a now deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.
The two once collaborated in AKA's 2014 smash hit All Eyes On Me and at some point called each other friends.
And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it.— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
While he also acknowledged that there are "some South Africans who are amazing", he said "they are not many at all".
Lemme also say that there are some South Africans who are Amazing, Progressive AFRICAN people and I will forever Love them like I Love myself. But they are not many at all.— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way. Management will now take back control of Burna Boy’s Social media. God bless AFRICA ✊🏾— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019
Burna Boy is scheduled to perform at this year's AfroPunk festival in Johannesburg on December 30 and 31 alongside local and international musicians.
In response, AKA said his comments were friendly football comments.
South Africa and Nigeria is the continent’s BIGGEST RIVALRY ... a SIBLING RIVALRY because we are brothers and sisters ... I also hate losing to Australia for fucks sake. Let’s pull together as Africans and stop dividing ourselves. This whole narrative is stupid!!! https://t.co/fT4S4JpKO0— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019
Apologize for what? Being disappointed at the outcome of a football match? You wish social media had that type of power over me. https://t.co/8pwrc9jFm9— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019
He then called on all Africans to unite.
This whole narrative is crazy. Yes we condemn the Xenophobic attacks here. But further dividing us is NOT going to be the solution.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019
PLEASE!!! Can we STOP. We are going to make things worse for everybody on both sides. We need each other! 🇿🇦🇳🇬 ... please. Can we stop. We are supposed to be leading our people.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 4, 2019