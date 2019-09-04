TshisaLIVE

Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA

04 September 2019 - 09:09 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Burna Boy and AKA slug it out on Twitter.
Nigerian musician Burna Boy has urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers.

This comes after he got involved in a debate around musician AKA, the current xenophobic attacks in the country and foreigners fearing for their lives.

The exchange seemingly started when Nigerian rapper YCee tweeted his opinion about how South Africans felt towards Nigerians, citing AKA's tweets back when SA lost in the Afcon quarter finals earlier this year to Nigeria.

He said there was a "subtle dislike that a lot of them (If not all) feel towards Nigerians and no matter how hard they try to hide it ... it eventually jumps out".

From there, in a series of tweets, Burna Boy chimed in, saying that he will never set foot in SA again "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".

He said he was boycotting SA because of how badly his fellow Nigerians were being treated.

In a now deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

The two once collaborated in AKA's 2014 smash hit All Eyes On Me and at some point called each other friends.

While he also acknowledged that there are "some South Africans who are amazing", he said "they are not many at all".

Burna Boy is scheduled to perform at this year's AfroPunk festival in Johannesburg on December 30 and 31 alongside local and international musicians.

In response, AKA said his comments were friendly football comments.

He then called on all Africans to unite.

