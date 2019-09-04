TshisaLIVE

Finally something to make us smile! Mmatema Moremi announces pregnancy

04 September 2019 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mmatema Moremi is preggers.
Image: Mmatema Moremi Instagram

There may be chaos in the streets and anger on social media over femicide and xenophobia but there is a happiness in Mmatema Moremi's home at the moment after the star revealed to fans on Tuesday that she is pregnant.

The Idols SA runner-up announced her pregnancy with a cute post of herself with her hubby Tshepo Gavu.

Sharing a scripture, the star said she was grateful to receive such a blessing.

"Thank you, Lord. My husband and I couldn't be happier and so grateful to God for entrusting us with such a gift."

The couple were married in January after months of speculation about their romance.

"Ke tšerwe ka amogelwa lapeng le botse la ga Gavu. (I got married and accepted by my in-laws) You can call me Mrs G. I am married," Mmatema announced at the time.

She confirmed the marriage to TshisaLIVE but said at the time that she wasn't ready to comment on the details around it yet.

Celebs, friends and family have all showered the couple with messages of congratulations.

Mmatema's Instagram comments
Mmatema's Instagram comments
Image: Mmatema's Instagram

Halala! Mrs G!

