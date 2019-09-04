TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 3 pearls of wisdom Bishop Makamu dropped on his reality show

04 September 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is living that good life.
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is living that good life.
Image: Moja Love via Twitter

Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu gave Mzansi some strength with a few nuggets of wisdom on his reality show.

The Endless Hope Bible Church clergyman continues to live that rock star life and gave fans of his reality TV show a glimpse of the good life he lives. 

In this week's episode he took Ma’Ntuli for breakfast, had a reunion lunch with other pastors and came through with a massive cake.

It must be nice.

But between all the food and jokes, there was actually some gems of wisdom from the man, and followers of the show were all for it.

Weighed down by sad reports of violence, xenophobia and femicide, they clung on to his occasional words of wisdom.

Here were just three they enjoyed the most:

Others were just permanently in praise mode or questioning his comments.

IN MEMES | Rea Tsotella ‘spoilt brats’ has social media shooketh

"Surely, this is not how you treat someone who's looking after you after your father passed away?!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'Shabangu is really a crook'- Heartbroken gogo duped by fake sangoma

This fake Sangoma is a real tsotsi... how could he do this to an old woman?!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Shisa nyama, Facebook wars & 'unholy oil': Bishop Makamu reality show is too much!

Bishop got the streets talking, and it wasn't all hallelujah
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Rea Tsotella ‘spoilt brats’ has social media shooketh

"Surely, this is not how you treat someone who's looking after you after your father passed away?!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'Shabangu is really a crook'- Heartbroken gogo duped by fake sangoma

This fake Sangoma is a real tsotsi... how could he do this to an old woman?!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Shisa nyama, Facebook wars & 'unholy oil': Bishop Makamu reality show is too much!

Bishop got the streets talking, and it wasn't all hallelujah
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla TshisaLIVE
  4. Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X