IN MEMES | 3 pearls of wisdom Bishop Makamu dropped on his reality show
Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu gave Mzansi some strength with a few nuggets of wisdom on his reality show.
The Endless Hope Bible Church clergyman continues to live that rock star life and gave fans of his reality TV show a glimpse of the good life he lives.
In this week's episode he took Ma’Ntuli for breakfast, had a reunion lunch with other pastors and came through with a massive cake.
It must be nice.
But between all the food and jokes, there was actually some gems of wisdom from the man, and followers of the show were all for it.
Weighed down by sad reports of violence, xenophobia and femicide, they clung on to his occasional words of wisdom.
Here were just three they enjoyed the most:
“Wake up, bath, look good, wear stilettos, and walk tall even if your bank balance is injured” ~ Bishop🙌🏿 #IAmBishopIMakamu pic.twitter.com/SxyKQYpj9S— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) September 3, 2019
#IAMBishopIMakamu Appreciate your women tell them Bishop pic.twitter.com/3u90yHKC9m— RockStarNathi (@NkosiNATHIZwane) September 3, 2019
“Humble yourself no matter how big you are, or life will do it for you” #IAmBishopIMakamu— nhlanhla gift (@da_nhla) September 3, 2019
