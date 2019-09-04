IN MEMES | Fans support The Queen's Shaka in honouring Mam'Bongi's memory
Fans have rallied around in support of Shaka Khoza who wants to honour the memory of his late aunt by leaving his stepmother Harriet Khoza alone.
Tuesday night's episode saw Shaka have a discussion with his mother Zodwa and uncle Brutus as he tried to convince them not to plot against their rival, Harriet.
This was in honour of his late aunt, Mam' Bongi, who was shot dead after hectic riots and looting in the streets of Tembisa.
The "Kaizer Chiefs supporter" as dubbed by Brutus was not making sense as his mother and uncle were not here for his "love and peace" attitude.
"I want Harriet in the grave. That's all!" Brutus said in anger.
Sharing the same sentiments, Zodwa expressed that she wanted to put her hands and be "down" with her.
Shaka, however, believed that there was no need for all of that and encouraged that they focus on pushing their "business" seeing that they were starting to make real money.
This episode sparked a great reaction from viewers who took to social media siding with Shaka.
Here is what they had to say:
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus's analogy about Shaka being about Love and Peace was funny indeed lol wow!— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) September 3, 2019
Shaka and Brutus ayeye Moaga is coming for you #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ioEPHhSksv— Lesego (@TSedirwa) September 3, 2019
Brutus is not using his head here and Shaka knows Harriet very #TheQueenMzansi— Cornelius Mathebula (@CorneliusMath11) September 2, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi im here for Shaka and Bamncane pic.twitter.com/FOusvTVPeJ— CHDzn (@khethahdlamini) August 31, 2019
Brutus and Zodwa ganging up on Shaka him refusing to take Harriet clients #TheQueenMzansi— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 2, 2019
Mara shaka wants to make peace💯✌— XOLANI_GCWABAZA🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@XOLANI_GCWABAZA) September 2, 2019
But ke Zodwa and Brutus🤦♂️🤦♂️#TheQueenMzansi
Ok, Brutus is Shaka's father neee @FERGUSON_FILMS #TheQueenMzansi— zakhele zungu (@zungu_zakhele) September 3, 2019
Shaka is amakhosi fan kante? 🙊🙊🙊🙊 #TheQueenMzansi— vuyosimawo eKapa (@vuyosimawo_) September 3, 2019
Harriet Must Get to KZN and Finish Brutus and Shaka #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DyWFcZaVV0— Katlego Monama 🇿🇦 (@Jomo_SA) August 30, 2019