Lerato Kganyago: 'Dear Mr President, we are tired of words, we need action'

TV personality Lerato Kganyago has joined the calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action over the spate of rapes and killings of women over the past few weeks.

There's been widespread outrage following the murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Lerato penned a lengthy open letter, which she addressed to the president on Twitter.

"Dear Mr. President, last month during your Women's Day keynote address you said that today women comprise 58% of all students enrolled at universities and colleges around the country. In that very same speech, you pointed out that despite our laws and policies women and girls live in fear on the streets, in schools and universities, places of worship and worst of all their homes."

She explained that in the month since the president spoke those words, the country has witnessed senseless attacks on women and children who have been kidnapped from schools, raped and killed in government buildings and even murdered in their cars.

"Please tell us beyond the orations of your speech what you plan to do to protect us from what you called the 'stubborn persistence of patriarchy which led men to think they are superior to their mothers, their wives, and daughters'."

She ended the letter with the words, "Enough is enough, we are tired of your words, we need action."

Known for being a woke feminist, Lerato also expressed her fears that women in SA were in trouble.