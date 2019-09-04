Sho Madjozi applauded for views of xenophobia, crime: 'We're unprotected by the leaders we have chosen'

As the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng continues to make headlines across the world, Sho Madjozi's views of the situation has been applauded by fans on social media.

Sho added her voice to the ongoing debate and outrage that has gripped the continent following a spate of attacks in Joburg's CBD.

The John Cena hitmaker started off her lengthy thread by giving her explanation of why there were "bad leaders".

"The reason we have bad leaders is because we want bad answers. We want people to say 'foreign nationals are completely innocent' or to say 'foreign nationals are completely responsible for crime'.

"We get dishonest leaders because we want things to be black and white and the truth very seldom is," she tweeted.

Sho added that people needed to be more "nuanced" and accept that some things can be "partially true".