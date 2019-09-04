TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi applauded for views of xenophobia, crime: 'We're unprotected by the leaders we have chosen'

04 September 2019 - 11:06 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sho Madjozi has been applauded by fans.
Sho Madjozi has been applauded by fans.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

As the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng continues to make headlines across the world, Sho Madjozi's views of the situation has been applauded by fans on social media. 

Sho added her voice to the ongoing debate and outrage that has gripped the continent following a spate of attacks in Joburg's CBD. 

The John Cena hitmaker started off her lengthy thread by giving her explanation of why there were "bad leaders". 

"The reason we have bad leaders is because we want bad answers. We want people to say 'foreign nationals are completely innocent' or to say 'foreign nationals are completely responsible for crime'.

"We get dishonest leaders because we want things to be black and white and the truth very seldom is," she tweeted. 

Sho added that people needed to be more "nuanced" and accept that some things can be "partially true". 

Sho went on to add that the truth is complicated and that more than one thing can be true at the same time. 

"The truth is complicated. More than one thing can be true at once. But that's not what we want. Right now you can't say crime is rampant in the CBD without being called xenophobic and you can't say stop xenophobia without seeming to condone that crime."

Sho believes that good leaders should acknowledge what both sides are saying and this way everyone would feel heard. 

"Good leaders would acknowledge the truth in what each side is saying and weed out the untruth. And everyone would feel heard. But we don't have time for that. We want to hear that these people are bad and these other people are good. In the order we choose." 

MORE

Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA

Burna Boy says he will never set foot again in SA "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Bonang uses Euphonik's trademark phrase 'nonke' against him after 'we are trash' tweet

Euphonik really didn't see Bonang's clapback coming.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zola rubbishes health scare claims: Tell my people I 'died' and woke up

Friends were apparently fearing the worst.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge TshisaLIVE
  5. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
X