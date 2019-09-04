'This is sick' - Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage pulls out of Delicious Festival over xenophobia

Award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has announced that she will no longer be coming to SA later this month in protest over the xenophobic attacks erupting across SA.

TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.

Over 180 people were arrested in Gauteng, with the Nigerian government summoning SA's envoy and saying it would dispatch a special delegation to Pretoria to discuss the attacks on Nigerians.

Tiwa took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the alleged "barbaric butchering" of Nigerians in SA.