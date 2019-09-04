TshisaLIVE

'This is sick' - Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage pulls out of Delicious Festival over xenophobia

04 September 2019 - 10:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Tiwa Savage will no longer be coming to SA.
Tiwa Savage will no longer be coming to SA.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has announced that she will no longer be coming to SA later this month in protest over the xenophobic attacks erupting across SA.

TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.

Over 180 people were arrested in Gauteng, with the Nigerian government summoning SA's envoy and saying it would dispatch a special delegation to Pretoria to discuss the attacks on Nigerians.

Tiwa took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the alleged "barbaric butchering" of Nigerians in SA.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

The artist, who was set to perform at the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg on September 21 said she would not longer perform in SA.

"I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is sick. For this reason I will not be performing at the upcoming DStv delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the September 21. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this."

Other Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have also expressed their anger over the violence and called on Nigerians not to retaliate.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from DStv Delicious Festival's representatives were not successful at the time of publishing this article.

Tiwa's decision comes just hours after another Nigerian artist Burna Boy claimed he would never visit SA again and had experienced xenophobia himself during a visit here previously.

Social media was abuzz with reaction to Tiwa's decision.

In reaction to claims that no Nigerians were killed in the violence, Tiwa said the death of any African should be condemned.

MORE

Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA

Burna Boy says he will never set foot again in SA "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Miss me with all that ‘foreigner’ BS! – Ntsiki Mazwai on xenophobia

Africa for Africans: Ntsiki Mazwai has got tweeps talking - again!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Tresor slams xenophobia: Our people hate ourselves

Tresor has condemned the xenophobic attacks in Durban recently.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge TshisaLIVE
  5. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
X