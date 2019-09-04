'This is sick' - Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage pulls out of Delicious Festival over xenophobia
Award-winning Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage has announced that she will no longer be coming to SA later this month in protest over the xenophobic attacks erupting across SA.
TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.
Over 180 people were arrested in Gauteng, with the Nigerian government summoning SA's envoy and saying it would dispatch a special delegation to Pretoria to discuss the attacks on Nigerians.
Tiwa took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the alleged "barbaric butchering" of Nigerians in SA.
The artist, who was set to perform at the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg on September 21 said she would not longer perform in SA.
"I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is sick. For this reason I will not be performing at the upcoming DStv delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the September 21. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this."
Other Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have also expressed their anger over the violence and called on Nigerians not to retaliate.
I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from DStv Delicious Festival's representatives were not successful at the time of publishing this article.
Tiwa's decision comes just hours after another Nigerian artist Burna Boy claimed he would never visit SA again and had experienced xenophobia himself during a visit here previously.
Social media was abuzz with reaction to Tiwa's decision.
In reaction to claims that no Nigerians were killed in the violence, Tiwa said the death of any African should be condemned.
Killing any one that is African are my people whether they are Nigerians or not https://t.co/Az0ulzcKdx— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019
I’m not in support of drug dealing nor am I in support of killing. The solution to fighting drug crime is not killing my dear brother https://t.co/j9R55aCPKD— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019
But yet I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. Issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other https://t.co/PMzAmorvky— Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019