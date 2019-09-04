WATCH | Boity's mom brought to tears with R1m Merc as a birthday gift

In celebration of her mother's 49th birthday, TV personality Boity surprised her with a smoking-hot new Mercedes-Benz worth about R1m.

Taking to Instagram, Boity shared videos of her mom, Modiehi Thulo's reaction when she surprised her with the red convertible that was parked outside her home.

Boity explained that nothing could ever amount to the love her mother has effortlessly and unconditionally given her, her whole life.

“Happy birthday Queen Mother. Nothing could ever amount to the love you have effortlessly and unconditionally given me my whole life but I hope this small gift reminds you how incredibly special you are.”

Modiehi could not hold back tears when Boity led her to the car.

“May it make your day as bright as you have made my life. This baby is the perfect way to exit your 40s in style.”

In an interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her mother was not fussy and would have even appreciated a bunch of flowers.

“But celebrating her while I still can means the world to me, that's why on every occasion and every moment I try to make her feel as special as possible.”

She expressed that she wanted to always remind her mother how incredible she was.

“I did this so that when she passes one day, she would have no regrets and she would have enjoyed her life.”