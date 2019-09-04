WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir dedicates performance to 'spirit of humanity'

As SA is gripped by violence and looting, the Ndlovu Youth Choir said its performance at the semi-finals of America's Got Talent should serve as a reminder that "we are all connected by our spirit of humanity".

The choir performed their rendition of Whitney Houston's Higher Love on the show.

"We pray that our performance was a reminder to the world that we are all connected by our spirit of humanity. Love is an unbreakable force which will always conquer hate," captioned the group on their official social media accounts.