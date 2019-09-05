TshisaLIVE

Arthur Mafokate responds to Cici civil lawsuit plans

05 September 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Arthur Mafokate was acquitted of assault charges last week.
Arthur Mafokate was acquitted of assault charges last week.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Simphiwe Nkwali

Arthur Mafokate has responded to a civil lawsuit brought against him by his former partner Busisiwe “Cici” Twala, telling TshisaLIVE that he will fight to clear his name.

Cici announced her intention to sue Arthur after the Midrand Magistrate's Court last week acquitted the star on assault charges brought against him by Cici in 2017.

Arthur told TshisaLIVE he was ready to fight anyone who tried to tarnish his name.

"It won’t be the first lawsuit she opens against me or my company. I am ready to vehemently oppose any action by anyone that seeks to tarnish my name any further."

Despite this, Arthur said that he would not initiate any legal action against Cici as he was focused on rebuilding his life and career.

"My priority is to recover psychologically. I will take each day as it comes."

He said the trial had taken its toll on him and he "lost everything".

"I lost everything. I literally have to restart my career from scratch. Being labeled a woman basher made me a persona non grata. I was deeply affected psychologically and emotionally. I have had to get professional help which I can hardly afford. 

"Both my parents' health deteriorated. My family was humiliated both at work and in public. My kids were ridiculed by some uncaring peers - and thanks to those that cared to be there for them at their time of need. The pain runs deep. We will have to live with this pain for the rest of our lives."

The pair were caught in a two-year-long legal battle after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent. 

Responding to the judgment, Cici told her followers on social media that she would not give up the fight.

“I said to you in the beginning of this whole thing that I will fight for justice to the very end, and this is not the end. This is not going to be our narrative as women,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“My fight will continue until the truth is brought to light. We're not done,” she added.

MORE

Arthur Mafokate claims to have suffered depression during assault trial

Arthur has broken his silence.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Cici Twala to proceed with civil case after Arthur Mafokate acquitted for assault

'I said to you in the beginning of this whole thing that I will fight for justice to the very end, and this is not the end'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Arthur & Cici: A timeline to judgment

Veteran kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assaulting his former girlfriend, Busisiwe “Cici” Thwala.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assault charges

Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assault charges brought against him by his former girlfriend Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala in 2017.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X