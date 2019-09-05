Gagasi FM presenter stages walk out
Popular Gagasi FM presenter Nonjabulo Zwane has staged a walkout at the station hinting at alleged inappropriate behaviour.
The morning show presenter took to Twitter on Thursday in a week where femicide had dominated headlines, to reveal her anxieties and fears about going to work.
This morning I remember #ThembisileYende, the Eskom employee who was injected with something that rendered her unconscious, beaten to a pulp, raped and killed by her boyfriend and co-worker David Ngwenya who then hid her body IN HER OWN OFFICE AT WORK!!!— uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019
@Uber_RSA PLEASE give us the option of choosing the gender of our driver! We can't carry on like this. My heart almost stopped during my trip. We don't feel safe 😞— uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019
She went on to claim that women were not even safe at work and detailed alleged behaviour that women faced in the workplace at the hands of those meant to protect them.
- Siyapanswa AT WORK...— uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019
- rude comments are made about our bodies AT WORK...
- boardroom meetings are uncomfortable for women AT WORK...
- our asses are brushed against "by mistake" AT WORK#SESIKHATHELE
She said that she would no longer tolerate such behaviour and that she was "out".
"If men want to live and work in environments where there are no women, it's fine. I'm out," she tweeted, before telling her female co-stars that the ball is in their court and they had "given the guys of Gagasi FM what they want".
I'm in the toilet SHAKING! I don't know how this is all going to pan out but THANK YOU @brightntuli for standing with me ❤️— uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019
Ladies, @Zistolive @NomfundoCM @DjLeSoulSa the ball is in your court. We've given the guys @gagasifm what they want #SESIKHATHELE
Me leaving the show this morning was not only for myself...it was for every woman in the country that wakes up everyday DREADING to go to work because there are sexual and violent predators hiding in fancy offices!— uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019
I'm not going to apologise for being TIRED OF BEING SCARED!
I've caused a bit of a panic by leaving mid-show...sorry not sorry.— uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019
If men want a SA with no woman, it's fine, then we must give them that. I'm tired of us not feeling safe even AT WORK. I thought of #ThembisileYende this morning and was triggered kabhlungu. They are killing us
Her move sparked other walkouts at the station with female presenters and contributors leaving their shows and refusing to go on air.
So! @NjabsZwane started something today! Women are not safe around ANY MAN! Even at work! So @XolileSports and I will not be apart of @gagasifm ‘s Afternoon Drive Show @thedrivekzn #Sesikhathele pic.twitter.com/6SHp2DJE7U— Nomfundo Clarissa (@NomfundoCM) September 5, 2019
Not doing the news either I’m sorry KZN & @gagasifm but reading the statistics of how are sisters lives are being brutally taken away from them is depressing 😭😭😭 #sesikhathele— MaMtolo🌺 (@miss_sanely) September 5, 2019
Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact Gagasi FM for comment on the incident was not successful at the time of publishing this article, but taking Twitter the station acknowledged the walkouts.
"We acknowledge the walk off by Njabs & Bright from The Uprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered."
We acknowledge the walk off by Njabs & Bright from #TheUprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered.— Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) September 5, 2019
This needs to stop! #Sesikhathele pic.twitter.com/UyMfw7Teu0
The move was applauded on social media as fans offered their support and made the hashtag # GagsiWomenWalkOut trend on Twitter.
This is amazing. This is a force @gagasifm ladies, thank you for doing something ❤️ https://t.co/VmLaAwbG1R— Nomfundo Seabreeze (@NomfundoSeabre_) September 5, 2019
We can’t just go on with our lives like nothing happened @gagasifm these women are our sisters and we also live in a fear of what if I’m next #sesikhathele @NjabsZwane we are with you sis❤️— MaMtolo🌺 (@miss_sanely) September 5, 2019
#Sesikhathele Joining all the @gagasifm ladies and taking a stand against this violence inflicted on women and kids by men we trust. Angilubhadi emsebenzini— Zilungile Makhanya (@ziluMakhanya) September 5, 2019