Gagasi FM presenter stages walk out

05 September 2019 - 12:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Nonjabulo Zwane opened up about grievances on Twitter.
Popular Gagasi FM presenter Nonjabulo Zwane has staged a walkout at the station hinting at alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The morning show presenter took to Twitter on Thursday in a week where femicide had dominated headlines, to reveal her anxieties and fears about going to work.

She went on to claim that women were not even safe at work and detailed alleged behaviour that women faced in the workplace at the hands of those meant to protect them.

She said that she would no longer tolerate such behaviour and that she was "out".

"If men want to live and work in environments where there are no women, it's fine. I'm out," she tweeted, before telling her female co-stars that the ball is in their court and they had "given the guys of Gagasi FM what they want".

Her move sparked other walkouts at the station with female presenters and contributors leaving their shows and refusing to go on air.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact Gagasi FM for comment on the incident was not successful at the time of publishing this article, but taking Twitter the station acknowledged the walkouts.

"We acknowledge the walk off by Njabs & Bright from The Uprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered."

The move was applauded on social media as fans offered their support and made the hashtag # GagsiWomenWalkOut trend on Twitter.

