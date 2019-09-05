TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | The plot thickens as Kagiso plans to make Shaka and Brutus pay

05 September 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Loyiso McDonald plays the role of Kagiso on 'The Queen'.
Loyiso McDonald plays the role of Kagiso on 'The Queen'.
Image: Supplied/ Loyiso McDonald

Yoh! Wednesday night's episode of The Queen really threw fans "offside" as they didn't see Kagiso's revenge plan coming.

Kagiso was left temporarily blind after a bomb planted by Shaka and Brutus exploded while he was in Harriet's car.

While the bomb wasn't meant for his mother, Kagiso went through a wave of emotions when he had to live life as a blind man. 

For weeks he tried to convince his mother that they needed to "get revenge" and give Shaka and Brutus what they deserved, but Harriet was on that "peace and not war" tip. 

It didn't sit well with Kagiso who felt that he wasn't being heard and resorted to planning an act of revenge on his own. 

The plot thickened when Kagiso hid the fact that he had regained his eyesight to his mother, who he believes might stop his plan. 

The cringe-worthy episode showed Kagiso booking a warehouse for the week, leaving viewers wondering what his plans are.  

Tweeps couldn't handle what's about to come and flooded social media with reaction to the drama.

Here's what they had to say:

IN MEMES | Fans support The Queen's Shaka in honouring Mam'Bongi's memory

Shaka is all about love, peace and harmony.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Here's what happens when you want Uyajola to stop filming you

Lol! 'N**** is more worried about the cameras?!'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla

Here's the performance that had people stanning hard.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES | Sis Patty is back on The Queen and we are dying!

She sure loves her chips!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
Ndlovu Youth Choir makes America's Got Talent final
X