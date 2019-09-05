IN MEMES | Mapitsi’s heartbreak on Skeem Saam has the internet in tears

As if women weren't going through enough this week, fans of popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam were brought to tears by Mapitisi's struggles on the show.

Sis is going through the most with her room mate Botshelo dragging her name anonymously online and hacking her blog. Now, Tbose has once again dumped her and she is a mess.

Mapitsi has turned to Botshelo for comfort as she tries to deal, not knowing that her friend was the one trying to destroy her reputation.

Fans were not only angry that this Mapitisi and Tbose thing is "on and off like a geyser" but also that Botshelo is doing her "friend" in.

Most of all, they were sad at Mapitisi's heartbreak and rushed to social media to share their thoughts on her struggles.