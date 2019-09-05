IN MEMES | Mapitsi’s heartbreak on Skeem Saam has the internet in tears
As if women weren't going through enough this week, fans of popular SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam were brought to tears by Mapitisi's struggles on the show.
Sis is going through the most with her room mate Botshelo dragging her name anonymously online and hacking her blog. Now, Tbose has once again dumped her and she is a mess.
Mapitsi has turned to Botshelo for comfort as she tries to deal, not knowing that her friend was the one trying to destroy her reputation.
Fans were not only angry that this Mapitisi and Tbose thing is "on and off like a geyser" but also that Botshelo is doing her "friend" in.
Most of all, they were sad at Mapitisi's heartbreak and rushed to social media to share their thoughts on her struggles.
Kgante Why Mapitsi a sa changer Password after first time she was hacked by that Snake she lives with #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/oipGoghwky— Clifford Motsepe (@MCMotsepe85) September 4, 2019
Botshelo mara......how can she do Mapitsi like this. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Yy20XrLRWZ— Black Juice (@mphomj) September 4, 2019
Mapitsi need to watch Skeem Saam, she'll see who's hacking her blog #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/41jENY69Lr— Divine🌸 (@MasegoDivine) September 4, 2019
So mapitsi is waiting for mokgadi to tell her to change the password like she told her to block anonymous #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/HMZuc8xxGO— Phummy Shalvah (@phummynolo1) September 4, 2019
#SkeemSaam If I was in Mapitsi's shoes, I swear I would Sue Botshelo. I would hate her for life. pic.twitter.com/lTwdN27DEQ— Kamogelo Mabuse 🇿🇦 (@Kamogelo_Mabuse) September 4, 2019
Botshelo y ure doing this to Mapitsi this week pho when Women have gone through a lot this week can u plz try this next of next week #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/HRz7o81FXF— @CmG🇿🇦💯 (@_CmG__) September 4, 2019
Relationship ya t-bose and mapitsi on /off like geyser pic.twitter.com/AIK7A2Ht0s— kabelo godfather loliwe (@Kabelololiwe13) September 4, 2019
#SkeemSaam if mapitsi is going to suffer like this, I might as well stop watching— Afrika (@it_afrika) September 4, 2019
We started with her when skeem ws still showing at 11pm, to being ms turf.
I can't stomach what she's going through
Ditsebe might as well leave
I'll watch after the death of botshelo's character pic.twitter.com/W3mONuOAdu
Mapitsi is heartbreak he's cry there aunt is not me accout hacks post there things not me. Now Tbose is say over things in us you're Snake 😭😭😭💔💔💔. Mapitsi is cry brakes heart 💔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZDSkmAAZ3t— 足够 (@G_ee010) September 4, 2019
It breaks my heart to say that I got all the proof that Mapitsi's blog is hacked by Botshelo. Can I please have Mapitsi's address so that I can show her the person that hacked her blog 😭😭😭😭😭😭#SkeemSaam— Lettah Sikhosana 👩🏫Teacher L.Sikhosana👩🏫 (@SikhosanaLettah) September 4, 2019
Mapitsi can act shem ii even forgot this is scripted #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xgO2PcnfRA— Roba Letheka (@TshepoThibeli) September 4, 2019