IN MEMES | The plot thickens as Kagiso plans to make Shaka and Brutus pay
Yoh! Wednesday night's episode of The Queen really threw fans "offside" as they didn't see Kagiso's revenge plan coming.
Kagiso was left temporarily blind after a bomb planted by Shaka and Brutus exploded while he was in Harriet's car.
While the bomb was meant for his mother, Kagiso went through a wave of emotions when he had to live life as a blind man.
For weeks he tried to convince his mother that they needed to "get revenge" and give Shaka and Brutus what they deserved, but Harriet was on that "peace and not war" tip.
It didn't sit well with Kagiso who felt that he wasn't being heard and resorted to planning an act of revenge on his own.
The plot thickened when Kagiso hid the fact that he had regained his eyesight to his mother, who he believes might stop his plan.
The cringe-worthy episode showed Kagiso booking a warehouse for the week, leaving viewers wondering what his plans are.
Tweeps couldn't handle what's about to come and flooded social media with reaction to the drama.
Here's what they had to say:
Kagiso is really showing us that quiet people are dangerous. Kagiso is a good and quiet person... Such people do not wanna be angered really. Batlao bolaya nyaa bare tuu. 🤞🤞#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nSBZUZXeCe— Kgarebe Ya Mopedi❤️ (@malapanetirelo) September 4, 2019
Kagiso is a little witch yaz 😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/p0OgfIeXEg— Divine🌸 (@MasegoDivine) September 4, 2019
Wise move Kagiso. Hold there ngwanaga Mathapelo #TheQueenMzansi @FERGUSON_FILMS— Kabelo Motlhomi (@Kabzer) September 4, 2019
Yeah Kagiso can actually see but we not sure if is fooling her Mom or just keeping it from her #THEQUEENMZANSI @FERGUSON_FILMS @FERGUSON_FILMS— Michael Martiens Blue (@kartel_michael) September 4, 2019
WishI could see what Kagiso was texting, but my eyes can only see so far. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/fA3hRWSLI7— Nkosazana (@malopzann) September 4, 2019
I wanna see what Harriet is going to do when she realizes that Kagiso had been deceiving her #TheQueenMzansi— Melusi Ncongwane (@mel_juicy) September 4, 2019
So Kagiso can see now? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/AqLZLGgI0M— 6September💯#TachaBbNaija🔱❤️✨ (@deedeebridgette) September 4, 2019
So Kagiso is pretending to be blind? Hehehe mara this one #TheQueenMzansi— RefilweMK (@refilwemk) September 4, 2019
Kagiso vision back fully now even texting 🙌🙌 #TheQueenMzansi— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) September 4, 2019
Kagiso what are you up too??...vele🤔🤔#TheQueenMzansi— XOLANI_GCWABAZA🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@XOLANI_GCWABAZA) September 4, 2019
Entlek Kagiso is gevaarlik 🙆🙆how do you pretend to be a Ray Charles for so long 🙆🙆😩😩😩 #TheQueenMzansi— A Phoenix 😍❤😍 (@GuguKaGugu) September 4, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus and Shaka be careful Kagiso is coming for you— MitchelleKaroro (@mitchellekaroro) September 4, 2019