Kevin Hart may be in hospital but he's getting dragged for this segment 'judging' Lil Nas X

05 September 2019 - 14:33 By Masego Seemela
Comedian Kevin Hart is facing backslash after gay conversation with rapper Lil Nas X
Image: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Just days after praying for Kevin Hart following a horror car crash, fans have accused the comedian of "bringing-doubt" to rapper Lil Nas X's decision to come out about being gay. 

The exchange between Lil Nas X and Kevin took place in a conversation on HBO's The Shop Uninterrupted which is an unscripted series that highlights the open conversations that happen in a barbershop.

In a segment from the show, Kevin seemed confused when the Old Town Road rapper tried to explain the backstory behind the decision to come out.

Kevin interjected while CJ McCollum was speaking to say, "He said he was gay? So what?"

Lil Nas X calmly responded by saying, "It's not like I was being forced. It's just like knowing growing up, I'm growing up to hate this s**t. I'm not supposed ..."

Before he could complete his statement, Kevin interrupted again and asked, "Hate what? Why? Why are you growing up to hate?"

Lil Nas X then explained that the hate was towards homosexuality.

"Come on now, if you're really from the hood you know," Lil Nas X expressed.

Lil Nas X was praised for the way he handled the conversation, while many slammed Kevin for his attitude.

The accusations ranged from being judgmental to homophobic.

This is not the first time Kevin faced homophobic backlash. He had to step down from hosting the Oscars in 2018 after homophobic tweets that he'd made years earlier resurfaced.

Here is what people had to say about the scene:

