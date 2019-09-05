Malcolm X spends R75,000 on his family to 'get them out of poverty'

Malcolm X is living proof that charity begins at home, and it can have a deep pocket.

The 'People's Blesser' has given away millions to students in need but this week revealed that he is also a blesser to his family.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of himself buying groceries, Malcolm said he was "that uncle who spends R15,000 on groceries for each family and relative".

R15,000 for each family!

He revealed that his total bill comes to around R75,000 "for different relatives countrywide".

"Like everybody, I’ve got poor relatives, but they’ll always have accommodation, shelter, furniture, clothes, food, medication, transport and education. I get deserving family and relatives decent jobs and pay for their tertiary education, in addition to NSFAS & other bursaries."

He said his goal was to end poverty in the family completely.

"God willing, I’ll end their current poverty and mine in a year or two," he added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Malcolm explained that he put family first but would not spoil them.

"I was raised on Ubuntu and that is what I live by. I give because I can. My family know that I will pay for schooling and things that are necessary but if they want luxuries and nice things like new shoes, they must buy it themselves."