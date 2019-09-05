TshisaLIVE

Malcolm X spends R75,000 on his family to 'get them out of poverty'

05 September 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Malcolm X is buying groceries!
Malcolm X is buying groceries!
Image: Via Malcolm X's Instagram

Malcolm X is living proof that charity begins at home, and it can have a deep pocket.

The 'People's Blesser' has given away millions to students in need but this week revealed that he is also a blesser to his family.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of himself buying groceries, Malcolm said he was "that uncle who spends R15,000 on groceries for each family and relative".

R15,000 for each family!

He revealed that his total bill comes to around R75,000 "for different relatives countrywide".

"Like everybody, I’ve got poor relatives, but they’ll always have accommodation, shelter, furniture, clothes, food, medication, transport and education. I get deserving family and relatives decent jobs and pay for their tertiary education, in addition to NSFAS & other bursaries."

He said his goal was to end poverty in the family completely.

"God willing, I’ll end their current poverty and mine in a year or two," he added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Malcolm explained that he put family first but would not spoil them.

"I was raised on Ubuntu and that is what I live by. I give because I can. My family know that I will pay for schooling and things that are necessary but if they want luxuries and nice things like new shoes, they must buy it themselves."

'Students were to share the money' - Malcolm X heartbroken after one student doesn't get her R1,000

Malcom X is the gift that keeps on giving!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Malcolm X to launch his own YouTube TV channel

Malcolm X is taking charity to YouTube.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Malcolm X: Haters, I don’t tell you how to spend your cash in the tavern

The people’s blesser has criticised for wasting money on students
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X