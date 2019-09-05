TshisaLIVE

R Kelly gets April trial date on child pornograhy and obstruction of justice charges

05 September 2019 - 12:26 By Masego Seemela
R. Kelly will face federal child porn charges in April next year.
R. Kelly will face federal child porn charges in April next year.
Image: Reuters

R&B star R. Kelly is set to appear in court next year for accusations of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

This comes after Judge Harry Leinenweber, on Wednesday 4 September, set an April 27 trial date in R. Kelly’s federal case in Chicago.

More cases

It also stated that the federal case in Chicago was one of four sex-crime cases that the R&B singer was facing. 

The star has been the subject of sexual abuse allegations for nearly two decades, but has always denied them.

He was the subject of the docu-series, Surviving R Kelly, which features more than 50 interviews with women he allegedly sexually and physically abused.

Multiple charges

In July, Chicago prosecutors filed 11 sex-crime charges against the star, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

He was already facing 10 charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women. He denied the charges and claimed his accusers were lying.

Last month, the star was charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor at a Minneapolis hotel room 18 years ago.

Paid a minor

According to Reuters, the Step In The Name Of Love hitmaker is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl $200 (nearly R3,000) to take off her clothes and dance for him and then engaging in sexual contact. The activity reportedly did not include intercourse.

The singer has, however, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in Chicago on October 20 for a hearing to determine deadlines for prosecutors and for his attorneys to submit pre-trial motions. 

READ MORE

Trevor Noah pokes fun at R Kelly and MJ: 'It's a tough week for wedding DJs'

What will everyone dance to now?
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

#MuteRKelly? Nah. His numbers have just increased!

It seemed the momentum that had been building in the long standing attempt to #MuteRKelly has resulted in more people wanting to put his music on ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | #SurvivingRKelly: Accusers share their stories in mini-doccie

For the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle have come forward to tell their stories.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

WATCH: This Durban fan gets a shout out from R. Kelly

This Durban fan's rendition of R. Kelly's track made it all the way to the man himself.  How cool?  The US singer reposted the video on his Facebook ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
Ndlovu Youth Choir makes America's Got Talent final
X