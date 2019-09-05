R Kelly gets April trial date on child pornograhy and obstruction of justice charges

R&B star R. Kelly is set to appear in court next year for accusations of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

This comes after Judge Harry Leinenweber, on Wednesday 4 September, set an April 27 trial date in R. Kelly’s federal case in Chicago.

More cases

It also stated that the federal case in Chicago was one of four sex-crime cases that the R&B singer was facing.

The star has been the subject of sexual abuse allegations for nearly two decades, but has always denied them.

He was the subject of the docu-series, Surviving R Kelly, which features more than 50 interviews with women he allegedly sexually and physically abused.

Multiple charges

In July, Chicago prosecutors filed 11 sex-crime charges against the star, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

He was already facing 10 charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women. He denied the charges and claimed his accusers were lying.

Last month, the star was charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a minor at a Minneapolis hotel room 18 years ago.

Paid a minor

According to Reuters, the Step In The Name Of Love hitmaker is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl $200 (nearly R3,000) to take off her clothes and dance for him and then engaging in sexual contact. The activity reportedly did not include intercourse.

The singer has, however, pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in Chicago on October 20 for a hearing to determine deadlines for prosecutors and for his attorneys to submit pre-trial motions.