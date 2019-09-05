TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce shares horrific story of how her ex threatened to kill her

05 September 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Thickleeyonce broke up with her boyfriend after death threats.
Image: Via Instagram/Thickleeyonce

While South Africans are calling on each other to pray for the state of the country after a spate of femicide and xenophobic attacks, Thickleeyonce shared a life-threatening story. 

Thickleeyonce took to Twitter and shared a chilling thread of how an ex-boyfriend repeatedly threatened to murder her before she managed to escape.

The influencer was inspired by the hashtag, #AmINext, a social movement that has publicly questioned if all women are walking targets in South Africa, to tell her story of alleged abuse by her boyfriend.

In a tweet, Lee wrote: "I broke up with my recent ex cos he told me 'he’d kill me and no one would find my body', he had said this to me several times but something about how he grabbed my hand that last night I spent with him and how he said it confidently that made me believe him. Men are scary."

The body-positive activist added that that night she stayed calm, although on normal occasions she'd be losing her mind and would've resorted to a fight with her ex.

"We would have been fighting but I stayed calm so I wouldn't make him angry, I kept my cool and remained 'normal' so that nothing would go wrong. The next morning I watched him leave and never picked up his calls or texts again. That was it."

The model explained that she had too many nights with her ex where she resorted to keeping her cool so he wouldn’t get angry and do something stupid.

"But there were always threats. Always. I had told my best friend and my mum about his threats to kill me. Mind you, this is someone who always tweets about violence against women." 

Followers have since come out to applaud Lee for sharing her story as hashtags such as #AmINext will hopefully help other women to walk out of dangerous life-threatening situations such as those Lee experienced.  

TshisaLIVE
