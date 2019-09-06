TshisaLIVE

Mafikizolo cancels show in Zim over xenophobic attacks in SA: 'We condemn the killings & violence'

06 September 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Mafikizolo cancel show in Zimbabwe after xenophobic outcry in Mzansi.
Image: TOMMASO BODDI/GETTY IMAGES

Mafikizolo has cancelled a scheduled performance in Zimbabwe that was set to take place today to show that they strongly condemn the spate of xenophobic attacks that erupted this week. 

The pair made the announcement on Nhlanhla Nciza's, Instagram page.

“We would like to say to all our fans in Zimbabwe, the loving people of Zimbabwe, that the show that we were supposed to perform at this Friday has been cancelled because of what is currently happening in our country. The violence, the crime, the killings that are happening to our brothers and sisters across the continent of Africa,” group member, Theo Kgosinkwe said.

Nhlanhla added that as Mafikizolo, they wanted people to know that they condemn the killings of innocent people.

“We want you to know that we will continue to keep you in our prayers. We also urge our government to take strong and harsh steps to punish the perpetrators that are responsible for the horrific crimes,” she said.

The duo strongly stated that they condemned all kinds of violence. “We condemn hate speech and anything that is wrong against our brothers and sisters. We say to everyone, politicians, soccer players musicians and churchgoers, we need to unite and become one. #NoToXenophobia” 

#OneAfricaOneLove







