Prince Kaybee wants to launch a song with your favs to address xenophobia and femicide

As reports of femicide and xenophobia dominate headlines this week house DJ Prince Kaybee is calling on music artists to come together through song.

Prince Kaybee took to Twitter and urged artists to come together and "put positive thoughts on a song" that might help bring awareness to all the issues that the country was currently facing.

He stated that most celebrities liked to tweet in the comfort of their homes and didn't act when it was time to do so.

Showing how serious he was about his "unity through song" suggestion, Prince Kaybee said: "I have a beat, I know its tense and being creative is the last thing on your minds. But tag your favorite artists to come on board and put positive thoughts on a song, it's not enough but its a step in the right direction."