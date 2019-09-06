Stogie T slams musos for xenophobia & femicide songs as Reason & Aewon Wolf drop tracks

Rapper god Stogie T has made it clear that he doesn't want to hear about SA artists creating xenophobia and femicide songs based on this week's events.

The muso took to Twitter and expressed that no artist was "talented" enough to capture what took place in the country these past couple of days.

"I really don’t want to hear a song about the last couple of days. You are not that talented. Shut up. Sit down and listen. The whole country is speaking. Just listen."