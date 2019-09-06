Stogie T slams musos for xenophobia & femicide songs as Reason & Aewon Wolf drop tracks
Rapper god Stogie T has made it clear that he doesn't want to hear about SA artists creating xenophobia and femicide songs based on this week's events.
The muso took to Twitter and expressed that no artist was "talented" enough to capture what took place in the country these past couple of days.
"I really don’t want to hear a song about the last couple of days. You are not that talented. Shut up. Sit down and listen. The whole country is speaking. Just listen."
I really don’t want to hear a song about the last couple of days. You are not that talented. Shut up. Sit down and listen. The whole country is speaking. Just listen. 🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) September 5, 2019
Stogie T shared his views after many male artists showed interest in creating a song that would unite the country and bring awareness regarding gender-based violence.
In fact, two such tracks came from Reason and Aewon Wolf.
On Thursday, Reason dropped a teaser of his new song titled Ngiyak’thanda (I love you all) which is aimed at spreading love all across the country and the rest of Africa.
The full song is set to drop on Friday.
SIZATHU is back to what he knows best. Music. And considering all the chaos in the world right now... I see no better message to share with the people!!!! #Ngiyakthanda DROPS TOMORROW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PvZj1hxNsJ— #Azania 🇿🇦 (@ReasonHD) September 5, 2019
Aewon Wolf dropped Freestyle #3 that addressed xenophobic attacks and gender-based violence.
My thoughts in a Freestyle! Not for sensitive viewers...you can watch the full video on YouTube https://t.co/E0RJ3AnmoK pic.twitter.com/r7f9i6Bx9l— ChooseLove (@AewonWolf) September 4, 2019