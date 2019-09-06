TshisaLIVE

Stogie T slams musos for xenophobia & femicide songs as Reason & Aewon Wolf drop tracks

06 September 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Stogie T doesn't want to hear any songs about xenophobia and femicide.
Image: Via Tumi's Instagram

Rapper god Stogie T has made it clear that he doesn't want to hear about SA artists creating xenophobia and femicide songs based on this week's events.

The muso took to Twitter and expressed that no artist was "talented" enough to capture what took place in the country these past couple of days.

"I really don’t want to hear a song about the last couple of days. You are not that talented. Shut up. Sit down and listen. The whole country is speaking. Just listen."

Stogie T shared his views after many male artists showed interest in creating a song that would unite the country and bring awareness regarding gender-based violence.

In fact, two such tracks came from Reason and Aewon Wolf.

On Thursday, Reason dropped a teaser of his new song titled Ngiyak’thanda (I love you all) which is aimed at spreading love all across the country and the rest of Africa. 

The full song is set to drop on Friday.

Aewon Wolf  dropped Freestyle #3 that addressed xenophobic attacks and gender-based violence.

Boity slams government: 'You don't give a f**k about the women of this country'

Ntsiki also got tongues wagging for posting a nude to bring awareness of femicide.
3 days ago

Nomzamo calls on the nation to report fake news and tweets

Not everything you see is real. Don't believe it, report it.
8 hours ago

Bonang uses Euphonik's trademark phrase 'nonke' against him after 'we are trash' tweet

Euphonik really didn't see Bonang's clapback coming.
2 days ago

