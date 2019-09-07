Kim Jayde on xenophobia: 'We are honest, hardworking people'
It's been a sombre week in SA as violent xenophic attacks dominated headlines.
Several high-profile celebrities have joined calls for there to be an end to the violence, and Kim Jayde who is a Zimbabwean-born TV personality living and working in SA gave her perspective of the violence.
"I am both: an immigrant and a woman living in South Africa! Watching the attacks on mostly Zimbabwean & Nigerian people, my brothers and sisters breaks my heart. Many of us immigrants and 'foreigners' came to SA leaving behind our homes, family & friends to seek an education, a job, a better life... we are honest, hardworking people that contribute positively to the economy & pay our taxes.
"And for that we are being beaten, murdered & our bodies burnt - these attacks did not just start now- it has been happening for years."
