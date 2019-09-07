WATCH | Black Coffee on his music school: We needed to get a bigger place

DJ Black Coffee is going full steam ahead with his Fashion, Art and Music (FAM) Academy and revealed that the plans for the school have got so big he and his partners have had to find a bigger property.

Black Coffee, award-winning artist Nelson Makamo and internationally renowned fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo announced in 2017 that they would start the academy for talented young creatives in South Africa.

Fast forward two years and Black Coffee has updated the world on the progress of the project, revealing that they are looking for a premises at the moment.

He said that they had initially found a spot but realised their vision was a lot bigger than the space they were looking at.

"We have been working on finding a premises now. We initially got a premises but we realised that what we want to do is much bigger. So we are working towards the project."