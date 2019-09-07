WATCH | Black Coffee on his music school: We needed to get a bigger place
DJ Black Coffee is going full steam ahead with his Fashion, Art and Music (FAM) Academy and revealed that the plans for the school have got so big he and his partners have had to find a bigger property.
Black Coffee, award-winning artist Nelson Makamo and internationally renowned fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo announced in 2017 that they would start the academy for talented young creatives in South Africa.
Fast forward two years and Black Coffee has updated the world on the progress of the project, revealing that they are looking for a premises at the moment.
He said that they had initially found a spot but realised their vision was a lot bigger than the space they were looking at.
"We have been working on finding a premises now. We initially got a premises but we realised that what we want to do is much bigger. So we are working towards the project."
Speaking at the announcement of the school, Black Coffee said the goal of the academy was to provide a place for children of Africa to learn the arts.
"Our goal is to build an academy for talented youth in these three professions. We want to create jobs for the students straight out of the academy... This is not for us but for the future generations we are going to need any kind of assistance with this project. Foxes have holes, birds have nests (but the) children of Africa have nothing," Black Coffee said.
He revealed last year that his bestie designer Virgil Abloh (Yes! THAT Virgil Abloh) and SA architecture firm SAOTA will design the school.
The project is part of a bigger plan to turn a deserted part of Johannesburg into an artist mecca.
"We’ve been working on building a music, art and fashion school in a deserted part of Johannesburg as a collaboration between myself and fellow South Africans artist Nelson Makamo and clothing designer Laduma Ngxokolo with the hope of turning the neighborhood around. Once the school project is complete, with our partners we endeavor to take this even further and establish an entire neighbourhood," The star told Billboard last year