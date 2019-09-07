WATCH | The moment Phelo proposed to Moshe

Congratulatory messages have been flooding in for Mzansi's favs Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala.

While there has been an overflow of pregnancy announcements on these streets, South Africans were excited to learn about the pair's engagement this past weekend.

In the excitement about their engagement, the couple can't stop sharing "loved up" snaps on their respective social media accounts.

What fans loved the most was a video shared by Phelo of how he proposed to his bae, Moshe.

Phelo proposed at a spot at Northcliff Hill in Johannesburg, where he had planned a surprise picnic for his bae.

Moshe was taken aback by the proposal but answered "duh" and laughed in disbelief.

With cheers in the background, Phelo then proceeded to put a ring on it and embraced Moshe with a kiss.