WATCH | The moment Phelo proposed to Moshe
Congratulatory messages have been flooding in for Mzansi's favs Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala.
While there has been an overflow of pregnancy announcements on these streets, South Africans were excited to learn about the pair's engagement this past weekend.
In the excitement about their engagement, the couple can't stop sharing "loved up" snaps on their respective social media accounts.
What fans loved the most was a video shared by Phelo of how he proposed to his bae, Moshe.
Phelo proposed at a spot at Northcliff Hill in Johannesburg, where he had planned a surprise picnic for his bae.
Moshe was taken aback by the proposal but answered "duh" and laughed in disbelief.
With cheers in the background, Phelo then proceeded to put a ring on it and embraced Moshe with a kiss.
View this post on Instagram
A BIG SHOUT OUT TO my friends that have beeeeeen by my side in making my dream come true! Couple goals!! @ntsikayomzitheblackoracle & @revealingmapule @zosntuli ❤️ ! Also a wild shout out to @ghmumm_sa for helping me celebrate this moment❤️ cc @iamlihle @simone_youlton @marcysolimeo
The pair first sparked dating rumours late last year, and in January made it Instagram official with some cute snaps. The two met each other's families in March.
They hinted at wedding plans just over two months ago, when they went ring shopping.