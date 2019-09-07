TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The moment Phelo proposed to Moshe

07 September 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki are happily engaged.
Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki are happily engaged.
Image: Instagram/Phelo Bala

Congratulatory messages have been flooding in for Mzansi's favs Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala.  

While there has been an overflow of pregnancy announcements on these streets, South Africans were excited to learn about the pair's engagement this past weekend.

In the excitement about their engagement, the couple can't stop sharing "loved up" snaps on their respective social media accounts. 

What fans loved the most was a video shared by Phelo of how he proposed to his bae, Moshe. 

Phelo proposed at a spot at Northcliff Hill in Johannesburg, where he had planned a surprise picnic for his bae.

Moshe was taken aback by the proposal but answered "duh" and laughed in disbelief. 

With cheers in the background, Phelo then proceeded to put a ring on it and embraced Moshe with a kiss. 

The pair first sparked dating rumours late last year, and in January made it Instagram official with some cute snaps. The two met each other's families in March.

They hinted at wedding plans just over two months ago, when they went ring shopping.

Congratulatory messages for Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala as they announce engagement-'love wins'

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are engaged and Mzansi is over the moon.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Halala! Phelo Bala & Moshe Ndiki are engaged

We see the wedding tent, we are coming!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene to host Feather Awards - nominations announced

The Queen stars Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene will host the 11th annual Feather Awards on October 17.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Don’t try me'- Phelo Bala hits back at relationship hate

Phelo isn't here for the haters.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  2. Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks TshisaLIVE
  3. Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA on Nigeria tweets: 'I have f**k all to apologise for, but I regret how ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Mapitsi’s heartbreak on Skeem Saam has the internet in tears TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X