TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Borotho shares extract about 'settling for less' from upcoming book

08 September 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Actress Ayanda Borotho has shared a thought-provoking extract from her upcoming book.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

As the wave of outrage continues to spread across the country over the spate of femicide attacks, Ayanda Borotho has shared an extract from her upcoming book which deals with women settling for less. 

The extract forms part of Ayanda's debut book Unbecoming to Become which is set to be released soon. 

In the extract Ayanda talks about how she was once ready to dim her own light for a man. 

"I was ready to settle with and for someone who required that I dimmed my own light so that I could accommodate his mediocrity. I have since come to the realisation that any man who requires a woman to dim her light for his, is simply not man enough to be in the presence of her light," read part of the extract. 

Read the full extract here: 

