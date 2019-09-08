WATCH | DJ Black Coffee makes his motor racing enthusiast son's dream come true

DJ Black Coffee deserves the father of the year award for surprising his son Anesu with a surprise trip to Belgium for the F1 Belgium Grand Prix recently.

The star jetted off with his sons Anesu and Esona.

Anesu has a passion for racing and Black Coffee has supported his career choice every step of the way.

"Anesu has been go-kart racing for almost four years now and wants to become a F1 driver one day. Focus and dedication is some of the few things I'm learning from my son," Black Coffee shared on Instagram.

He also posted snaps and videos on Instagram of them that at the Grand Prix that will make your jaw drop with jealousy.

Black Coffee is an example to all parents to spot the talent and support their children's career choices.

Check the videos