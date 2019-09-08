TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee makes his motor racing enthusiast son's dream come true

08 September 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Black Coffee wins dad of the year for sure.
Black Coffee wins dad of the year for sure.
Image: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee deserves the father of the year award for surprising his son Anesu with a surprise trip to Belgium for the F1 Belgium Grand Prix recently.

The star jetted off with his sons Anesu and Esona. 

Anesu has a passion for racing and Black Coffee has supported his career choice every step of the way.

"Anesu has been go-kart racing for almost four years now and wants to become a F1 driver one day. Focus and dedication is some of the few things I'm learning from my son," Black Coffee shared on Instagram.

He also posted snaps and videos on Instagram of them that at the Grand Prix that will make your jaw drop with jealousy.

Black Coffee is an example to all parents to spot the talent and support their children's career choices. 

Check the videos

DJ Black Coffee about his 18-year-old son: 'He became my motivation'

DJ Black Coffee has revealed how having his 18-year-old son at just 23 years old, motivated him to chase his dreams, despite all the odds being ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Black Coffee embraces his disabled hand with heartfelt message

DJ Black Coffee revealed his disabled hand on social media accompanied by a heartfelt message addressing the insecurities that have caused him to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee has no mixed feelings about photo shoots: 'I don't like them'

We never knew DJ Black felt this way about photoshoots!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  2. Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks TshisaLIVE
  3. Zuki is the new star of Somizi's reality show TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA on Nigeria tweets: 'I have f**k all to apologise for, but I regret how ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Mapitsi’s heartbreak on Skeem Saam has the internet in tears TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X