WATCH | Here's a glimpse into Laduma Ngxokolo's New York Fashion Week show

Laduma Ngxokolo flew the flag high at New York Fashion Week on Thursday night.

The designer behind Maxhosa Africa showed off his Xhosa inspired designs to major applause at the show.

The theme for his fashion line was "kings and queens".

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi who walked the ramp in a Mpondoland-inspired gown looked breathtaking.

Socialite and influencer Jenifer Su was at the show and gave fans back home a peek into it.