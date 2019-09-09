TshisaLIVE

Boity on helping a man who just confessed to using the money for drugs

09 September 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Boity is unsure what to do after she discovered a man she was given money to was using it for his drug habit.
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Boity is torn after she found out that an Alexandra man she's been helping financially has been using the money for drugs. 

She shared the sad story on Twitter and asked her followers what to do about the situation. 

"I have encountered so many people that I have been blessed to assist and they mostly leave me feeling humbled and grateful. But at times, I am left feeling helpless. I have been financially helping a young man from Alex for the past year and today he just called me to apologise."

Boity added that his confession has left her gutted. 

"He apologised and said he is ready to confess that he has been using most of the money to buy drugs and that he is begging for my help to take him to rehab. I am so gutted and conflicted. Haai eh eh. Dunno why I'm sharing this but yeah. I'm very sad. What do I do?"

Boity's followers weighed in and gave her their two cents on what to do next.

Here are some of the responses to her question:

The Bakae hitmaker is known for being generous and having a giving heart and her acts of kindness have contributed to the growth of many young people she has helped.

Although she didn't disclose what she planned to do, Boity continues to be applauded by fans for her "big" heart.

