Boity on helping a man who just confessed to using the money for drugs
Boity is torn after she found out that an Alexandra man she's been helping financially has been using the money for drugs.
She shared the sad story on Twitter and asked her followers what to do about the situation.
"I have encountered so many people that I have been blessed to assist and they mostly leave me feeling humbled and grateful. But at times, I am left feeling helpless. I have been financially helping a young man from Alex for the past year and today he just called me to apologise."
Boity added that his confession has left her gutted.
"He apologised and said he is ready to confess that he has been using most of the money to buy drugs and that he is begging for my help to take him to rehab. I am so gutted and conflicted. Haai eh eh. Dunno why I'm sharing this but yeah. I'm very sad. What do I do?"
Boity's followers weighed in and gave her their two cents on what to do next.
Here are some of the responses to her question:
He sounds like he’s ready to be helped. Mofe last chance ka rehab, it’s up to him what he does with the last chance 🙏🏾— MIZA® 🇿🇦 (@Miza_TheDj) September 5, 2019
I think the most important thing to look at is why was he using drugs will he be able to recover ? If he does stay clean don't give him money rather fund his fees ,business or buy him food.— YourSunshine Chubby Girl (@YoursunshineG) September 6, 2019
God doesn't make mistakes ,maybe you were put in his life to help him realize that drugs are not the way, assist him into getting into rehab, and next time instead of giving him money buy groceries and clothes and give that to him instead .😘😘— Your former friend🇿🇦 (@Prigg_poizen) September 5, 2019
I think you should take him to rehab, thereafter it's on him. You've done your part , it was dishonest of him to do that .— Cami M (@camsholo_) September 5, 2019
He told you the truth when he didn't need to. If you had found out yourself then walking away would be reasonable.— DeeMajor (@NdileShange) September 5, 2019
The Bakae hitmaker is known for being generous and having a giving heart and her acts of kindness have contributed to the growth of many young people she has helped.
Although she didn't disclose what she planned to do, Boity continues to be applauded by fans for her "big" heart.