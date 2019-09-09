Boity on helping a man who just confessed to using the money for drugs

Boity is torn after she found out that an Alexandra man she's been helping financially has been using the money for drugs.

She shared the sad story on Twitter and asked her followers what to do about the situation.

"I have encountered so many people that I have been blessed to assist and they mostly leave me feeling humbled and grateful. But at times, I am left feeling helpless. I have been financially helping a young man from Alex for the past year and today he just called me to apologise."

Boity added that his confession has left her gutted.

"He apologised and said he is ready to confess that he has been using most of the money to buy drugs and that he is begging for my help to take him to rehab. I am so gutted and conflicted. Haai eh eh. Dunno why I'm sharing this but yeah. I'm very sad. What do I do?"

Boity's followers weighed in and gave her their two cents on what to do next.

Here are some of the responses to her question: