DJ Shimza & others take to the streets wearing doeks against femicide

09 September 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Shimza has joined calls for an end to violence against women.
DJ Shimza and several other men took to the streets, wearing doeks to show their solidarity against gender-based violence. 

SA has been gripped by several reports of femicide over the past two weeks and Shimza wanted to do his bit to fight the scourge.

Dressed in a doek, he joined the Kasi Walk 4 Women initiative on Saturday. The walk took place from Ebuhleni to the Tembisa police station, where a petition to stop gender-based violence was handed over to law-enforcement officials.

Tagged "Enough Is Enough", Shimza and other men dressed in black and took a firm stand on violence against women. 

Shimza told TshisaLIVE: "I am human before being a public figure and I care about issues that affect my community. Myself and a couple of brothers from Tembisa joined the march in doeks not as caricature, but more so as a symbol of solidarity with women who are subjected to sexual violence and physical abuse, often at the hands of men known to them."

The DJ added that he wanted to be part of the solution.

"We want to own your struggle, be included as part of the solution."

Shimza urged his male followers to take a stand and be a part of a culture that protects women from abuse of any kind. 

