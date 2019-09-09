TshisaLIVE

Fans roast Bonnie Mbuli over Sho Madjozi shade

09 September 2019 - 10:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonnie Mbuli is never shy to voice her opinion.
Image: Bonnie Mbuli Instagram

TV host Bonnie Mbuli came under fire on social media after she insinuated that Sho Madjozi's thread on xenophobia and femicide wasn't written by her. 

As xenophobic violence erupted across Gauteng last week, Sho joined several celebs in speaking out about the attacks. 

While many applauded the star for voicing her opinion on what the government needed to do about the situation, Bonnie was not one of them.

Responding to the thread at the weekend, she claimed the words were not Sho's.

“What about the fact that these are not your words,” Bonnie wrote, before posting a meme with the caption, “It's obvious when your mainstream faves are tweeting think threads on current issues written by their PR team”.

Sho responded by asking Bonnie what she meant. 

Sho then came with receipts to prove she had the ability to write her own posts on current affairs.

“You have to reflect on why you think a young African woman can’t write for herself. Don’t know if it’s internalised racism, sexism or what? I have a degree in African studies and creative writing, and also you don’t know me, so this is very weird,” she wrote in a message to Bonnie.

Sho's fans were also shocked by the accusation and flooded social media with calls to cancel Bonnie.

