Fans roast Bonnie Mbuli over Sho Madjozi shade
TV host Bonnie Mbuli came under fire on social media after she insinuated that Sho Madjozi's thread on xenophobia and femicide wasn't written by her.
As xenophobic violence erupted across Gauteng last week, Sho joined several celebs in speaking out about the attacks.
While many applauded the star for voicing her opinion on what the government needed to do about the situation, Bonnie was not one of them.
Responding to the thread at the weekend, she claimed the words were not Sho's.
“What about the fact that these are not your words,” Bonnie wrote, before posting a meme with the caption, “It's obvious when your mainstream faves are tweeting think threads on current issues written by their PR team”.
Sho responded by asking Bonnie what she meant.
Sho then came with receipts to prove she had the ability to write her own posts on current affairs.
“You have to reflect on why you think a young African woman can’t write for herself. Don’t know if it’s internalised racism, sexism or what? I have a degree in African studies and creative writing, and also you don’t know me, so this is very weird,” she wrote in a message to Bonnie.
You have to reflect on why you think a young African woman can’t write for herself. Don’t know if it’s internalized racism sexism or what? I have a degree in African studies and creative writing, and also you don’t know me, so this is very weird.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 7, 2019
“I couldn’t have thought of that myself therefore if others do, someone is writing for them” so weird.— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 7, 2019
Sho's fans were also shocked by the accusation and flooded social media with calls to cancel Bonnie.
Bonnie needs to fix whatever she is dealing with inside and stop hating on sho madjozi. pic.twitter.com/T3rtrXcZKT— shihlamariso maluleke (@shihlami_) September 8, 2019
What's up with Bonnie? She's 40, one would expect better from her. So now Sho Madjozi can't have a brain according to her? Entertainment industry females are problematic too...🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/dAHlDJYYDs— Adaku Abebe (@Molemole_S) September 7, 2019
Let us continue to appriciate our Sho Madjozi.— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 8, 2019
If Bonnie cant write, she shouldn't make it our problem. pic.twitter.com/dGFieO1JjN
Bonnie thinks Sho Madjozi is on Babes Wodumo level tweeting.😂😂 She expected that level or just tweets of John Cena lyrics..🙄 She clearly doesn't know Sho Madjozi. pic.twitter.com/1hvyN2mz2n— Eazy-Ed🌐 (@TheEazyEd) September 8, 2019
First it was Pearl Thusi now it is Sho Madjozi.— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 8, 2019
Women on women fights.
Bonnie, you must never. pic.twitter.com/VvfXPWTJch
Bonnie decided to delete that tweet and not respond to Sho Madjozi? I was looking forward to her reply watsa. You can't go around calling people clowns all willy-nilly pic.twitter.com/OdBHG53Ny1— dobby issa free elf (@Lakgaadi) September 8, 2019
So Sho Madjozi sorted out Bonnie just like that ?! Yho 😄 pic.twitter.com/ywq52FRWlY— InterviewQsWithMe (@simamkelle) September 8, 2019