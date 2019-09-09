Fans roast Bonnie Mbuli over Sho Madjozi shade

TV host Bonnie Mbuli came under fire on social media after she insinuated that Sho Madjozi's thread on xenophobia and femicide wasn't written by her.

As xenophobic violence erupted across Gauteng last week, Sho joined several celebs in speaking out about the attacks.

While many applauded the star for voicing her opinion on what the government needed to do about the situation, Bonnie was not one of them.

Responding to the thread at the weekend, she claimed the words were not Sho's.

“What about the fact that these are not your words,” Bonnie wrote, before posting a meme with the caption, “It's obvious when your mainstream faves are tweeting think threads on current issues written by their PR team”.

Sho responded by asking Bonnie what she meant.