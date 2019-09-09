Here's what Somizi thought of last night's episode of Uyajola

Whuuu shame, Uyajola had us in pieces on Sunday night with many, including Somizi Mhlongo, upset about how presenter Moss handled the show.

The episode saw Moss intervening between Bella, her boyfriend, Mjomane, and his mistress as they dealt with malume's alleged infidelity.

Bella confirmed her suspicions about Mjomane's infidelity after he was caught dining his side at a restaurant.

The drama all started when Bella questioned her man's motive for cheating on her, while the mistress kept her head down in embarrassment. Moss then intervened and tried to convince the mistress that Mjomane was very immature.

Viewers and Somizi were not impressed with how Moss inserted himself in the confrontation

Somizi took to Twitter to express his concerns.

What Somgaga was most bothered about was the way Moss kept calling the side chick "sgogwana", and claimed it was rude.

"Is it just me? But I find Moss very rude and unprofessional in this episode. Calling the other lady Gogo sgogwana repeatedly. So annoying #uyajola99."