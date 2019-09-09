Here's what Somizi thought of last night's episode of Uyajola
Whuuu shame, Uyajola had us in pieces on Sunday night with many, including Somizi Mhlongo, upset about how presenter Moss handled the show.
The episode saw Moss intervening between Bella, her boyfriend, Mjomane, and his mistress as they dealt with malume's alleged infidelity.
Bella confirmed her suspicions about Mjomane's infidelity after he was caught dining his side at a restaurant.
The drama all started when Bella questioned her man's motive for cheating on her, while the mistress kept her head down in embarrassment. Moss then intervened and tried to convince the mistress that Mjomane was very immature.
Viewers and Somizi were not impressed with how Moss inserted himself in the confrontation
Somizi took to Twitter to express his concerns.
What Somgaga was most bothered about was the way Moss kept calling the side chick "sgogwana", and claimed it was rude.
"Is it just me? But I find Moss very rude and unprofessional in this episode. Calling the other lady Gogo sgogwana repeatedly. So annoying #uyajola99."
Is it just me. But I find moss very rude and unprofessional on this ep. calling the other lady Gogo sgogwana repeatedly. So annoying #uyajola99— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 8, 2019
This was not the only thing that caught Somizi's attention. He, like many others on social media, was entertained by two male onlookers who seemed "unbothered" by the dramatic restaurant scene.
Social media was flooded with memes and messages about the episode.
Here is what viewers had to say:
Fight like a Man 😂😂😂 he's Ndoda moss #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/zCKd3aM7TU— 💫Presh 💫 (@zandilisous) September 8, 2019
I am still hurt. You’ll swear I am the one that was verbally abused by Moss, the presenter of #Uyajola99 by referring to that poor lady as “NKGONO” and going as far as telling everyone how many kids she has. Character assassin that lady had to endure makes me sick.— Morena 🇿🇦 (@thinane_morena) September 9, 2019
I find the show to be more immoral and spreading hatred amongst woman in particular. The show end up being the woman being interrogated instead of cheating man as in many they enter into relationships not knowing what's the man up to. Moss owe that woman apology. #uyajola99— 💯🇿🇦Khosi (@khosi_khosint) September 9, 2019
Moss should go back to Papgeld.... I think he's trying to get himself fired... Enuf of him now! #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/ct7V4Nng0B— Pearl41087 (@pearl41087) September 8, 2019
As for sgogwana guys 🙆🏾♂️... Moss mara aowa hle. Khuzani #Uyajola99— 💪🏾🦵🏾 🤣 IG:REGIEKEITH 😂💪🏾 (@LekhethoTshepo) September 8, 2019
Hehehe Moss is outchea calling other girls sigogwana, ai I dont know why hes trying so hard to be jub Jub lol #uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/CmoIjVXEtw— Gugu Ngwenya (@mic2damngood) September 8, 2019
#Uyajola99 Wait, Moss is on something today....He's so extra lol pic.twitter.com/CvbwatrzMn— Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) September 8, 2019
#Uyajola99 @MojaLoveTv Moss must just apologize that is UNACCEPTABLE. She is still a woman. Jahman wasn’t labeled that he is in a relationship. He humiliated that lady! He was rude! Body shaming her! 3 kids is not Mosses problem. I can’t believe im still annoyed.— MaKumalo🌐 (@Lindikumalo) September 9, 2019