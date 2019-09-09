TshisaLIVE

Here's what Somizi thought of last night's episode of Uyajola

09 September 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi is dissatisfied with Uyajola 9/9's presenter Moss.
Image: Somizi via Instagram

Whuuu shame, Uyajola had us in pieces on Sunday night with many, including Somizi Mhlongo, upset about  how presenter Moss handled the show.

The episode saw Moss intervening between Bella, her boyfriend, Mjomane, and his mistress as they dealt with malume's alleged infidelity. 

Bella confirmed her suspicions about Mjomane's infidelity after he was caught dining his side at a restaurant. 

The drama all started when Bella questioned her man's motive for cheating on her, while the mistress kept her head down in embarrassment. Moss then intervened and tried to convince the mistress that Mjomane was very immature.

Viewers and Somizi were not impressed with how Moss inserted himself in the confrontation 

Somizi took to Twitter to express his concerns.

What Somgaga was most bothered about was the way Moss kept calling the side chick  "sgogwana", and claimed it was rude. 

"Is it just me? But I find Moss very rude and unprofessional in this episode. Calling the other lady Gogo sgogwana repeatedly. So annoying #uyajola99."

This was not the only thing that caught Somizi's attention. He, like many others on social media, was entertained by two male onlookers who seemed "unbothered" by the dramatic restaurant scene.

Social media was flooded with memes and messages about the episode.

Here is what viewers had to say: 

