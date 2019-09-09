'Idols SA's' top 10, and who the streets think is gonna win
The top 10 finalists for this season of Idols SA were announced on Sunday, with most of our favs making the cut.
It was incredibly tense on the night, as the two groups that performed during the past two weeks heard their fate, with five from each group making it through.
There were performances by Amanda Black, Proverb, Tresor, Paxton Fielies, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and US star Syleena Johnson.
Group one performed Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag & Bone Man, while group two got the audience on its feet with Ciara’s Level Up.
Virginia Qwabe, Viggy Qwabe, Nolo Seodisha, Mmangaliso Gumbi and Dinky Kunene were the first five to be announced, to the relief of the twins' fans.
Nqobile Gumede, Sneziey Msomi, Luyolo Yiba and Mzansi's very own “Taylor Swift”, Micayla Oelofse, joined them later.
It was a lot when Xola Toto and Innocentia Sibi faced off for the wild card spot, with Innocentia triumphing.
While there were sighs of relief from fans across Mzansi, many thought they should just pack up the competition and give the prize to Nolo.
Can we crown Nolo as this season’s winner already. His voice oh Bawo!🔥🔥🔥🔥♥️ #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/i6f1cLw3my— Sphe (@sphe_fakude) September 8, 2019
#IdolsSA I’M SO HAPPY!! 😭😭 NOLO! pic.twitter.com/tpeCVC8HCR— Lesedi Mmethi (@xx_lesedi) September 8, 2019
Nolo and the twins are in. I’m done #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/WzdgsTTzaR— ❤Goddess❤ (@jabuKZN) September 8, 2019
Nolo issa whole mood🔥 #idolsSA pure talent 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vmlCre33RX— Phaks (@thabisophakwago) September 8, 2019
NOLO, Can we just talk.. Talk about where we going? ❤️#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Maius9kztd— Lerato Shabalala (@star_leane) September 8, 2019
#IdolsSA my prayers have been answered TEAM NOLO ALL THE WAY pic.twitter.com/zDkxNzCSLl— M E L A N I N🍫 (@Boity_Mashigo) September 8, 2019
Nolo is so calm, collected, matured & such a Teddy Bear!— ThickThighsBigHeart♡ (@WindeeClaire_14) September 8, 2019
Loooove your voice! You're my Fave! 😊#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/bKD8J9b4jg
Team guys Nolo and Yolo #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/DTou3huzYT— DVD (@Nkateko97521398) September 8, 2019
#IdolsSA— Siphesihle Nolwazi Vilane (@sn_vilane) September 8, 2019
Nolo made it!! pic.twitter.com/t3PBUzaGgD
Nolo, Mangaliso , Sneazy, Dinkie, The twins and Luyolo...... I paid my dstv for you 🤭#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/mFccRavKZI— I.G Chocolate_Mooz 🏳️🌈 (@Chocolate_Mooz) September 8, 2019