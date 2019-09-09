TshisaLIVE

'Idols SA's' top 10, and who the streets think is gonna win

09 September 2019 - 09:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Meet the 'Idols SA' top 10.
The top 10 finalists for this season of Idols SA were announced on Sunday, with most of our favs making the cut.

It was incredibly tense on the night, as the two groups that performed during the past two weeks heard their fate, with five from each group making it through.

There were performances by Amanda Black, Proverb, Tresor, Paxton Fielies, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and US star Syleena Johnson.

Group one performed Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag & Bone Man, while group two got the audience on its feet with Ciara’s Level Up.

Virginia Qwabe, Viggy Qwabe, Nolo Seodisha, Mmangaliso Gumbi and Dinky Kunene were the first five to be announced, to the relief of the twins' fans.

Nqobile Gumede, Sneziey Msomi, Luyolo Yiba and Mzansi's very own “Taylor Swift”, Micayla Oelofse, joined them later.

It was a lot when Xola Toto and Innocentia Sibi faced off for the wild card spot, with Innocentia triumphing.

While there were sighs of relief from fans across Mzansi, many thought they should just pack up the competition and give the prize to Nolo.

