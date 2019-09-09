Kevin Hart 'can walk again' after accident

Comedian Kevin Hart can walk again after being involved in a serious car accident just a week ago.

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old actor reportedly fractured his spine in three places during a crash in Los Angeles early last Sunday, and faces weeks of rehab.

A source close to Kevin said the star's wife, Eniko Parrish, was not yet ready to talk about the accident and his road to recovery.

“They don’t want people to worry, so Eniko has put on a strong face and is saying he is doing well, but it’s very serious. He has suffered a great deal and has a long road ahead,” the source said.

TMZ reported that Kevin was starting physical therapy this past weekend at the hospital in which he is currently being treated.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who is a close friend to Kevin, told the publication he was "good" and was now walking slowly and carefully.

According to CNN, Kevin's driver, Jared Black, was driving the star's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down an embankment, leaving two of the three people in the car trapped.