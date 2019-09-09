Lerato Sengadi pours her heart out about patriarchy and abuse - 'My pain has been worth it'
Publicist and widow of HHP, Lerato Sengadi continues to share her journey of pain and fighting for women empowerment since the death of the musician in October last year.
Sengadi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message from one of her followers, who encouraged her to continue to speak up for herself and women who face abuse and are oppressed by patriarchy.
“I did a case analysis last week where your name - your fight - has helped to shift customary marriages from their patriarchal and oppressive nature to a space where the dignity of women won't ever be undermined,” read the message.
In a lengthy and emotional response, Lerato shared how she often receives messages from law students whose curriculum has been influenced by her case, saying while she appreciates them all, the timing of this particular one broke her.
“I received this message from @neo_mof. It made me cry. That gut-wrenching, soul-shaking kind of cry. Over the past few weeks I received many messages from women who are law students letting me know that my case is part of their law curriculum. But the timing of this particular message hit me hard.”
She reflected on the past week, during which reports of women abuse dominated news headlines, saying the stories shared have been triggering for her.
*LONG READ* I often sit silently & not share publicly the sadness and sometimes the despair that engulfs me. Yesterday I shared my heartache and feeling of helplessness (feelings that are shared by so many women) and I received this message from @neo_mof. It made me cry. That gut wrenching, soul shaking kind of cry. Over the past few weeks I had received many messages from women who are law students letting me know that my case is part of the law curriculum. But the timing of this particular message hit hard. I, Lerato Sengadi, stood up against my abuser. I stood up against generational abuse that women have been facing possibly since the beginning of time. I stood up against patriarchy! I’ve been villainized, shamed & lied about all because I chose to fight! But I DONT CARE! Because I refuse to be abused by a man! So I will continue to fight! When I appear before the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloem (bcos my abuser is appealing the outcome of initial court order... appearance date tbc) I will hold my head up high, knowing that I’m not only fighting for myself but for millions of other women - of past, present & future. My pain has been worth it. So next time you ask yourself “is Lerato an influencer?”, the answer is YES! Yes I am! I’m influencing where it counts. I am influencing the law of the Republic of South Africa to protect the least cared about species on the planet - WOMEN! • • • This week has been triggering on so many levels but what it has done is awaken the fight in me! The fight in all of us! ASIJIKI!! Sending love and light to all the Queens out there fighting the good fight! Wipe ur tears, fix your crown and FIGHT! Sisonke! 🖤
In June this year, HHP's family was granted leave to appeal the verdict of the South Gauteng High Court, which ruled that Sengadi is the rapper's customary wife. Both parties are expected to appear before the Supreme Court of Appeals, on a date that is yet to be confirmed.