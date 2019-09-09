Lerato Sengadi pours her heart out about patriarchy and abuse - 'My pain has been worth it'

Publicist and widow of HHP, Lerato Sengadi continues to share her journey of pain and fighting for women empowerment since the death of the musician in October last year.

Sengadi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message from one of her followers, who encouraged her to continue to speak up for herself and women who face abuse and are oppressed by patriarchy.

“I did a case analysis last week where your name - your fight - has helped to shift customary marriages from their patriarchal and oppressive nature to a space where the dignity of women won't ever be undermined,” read the message.

In a lengthy and emotional response, Lerato shared how she often receives messages from law students whose curriculum has been influenced by her case, saying while she appreciates them all, the timing of this particular one broke her.

“I received this message from @neo_mof. It made me cry. That gut-wrenching, soul-shaking kind of cry. Over the past few weeks I received many messages from women who are law students letting me know that my case is part of their law curriculum. But the timing of this particular message hit me hard.”

She reflected on the past week, during which reports of women abuse dominated news headlines, saying the stories shared have been triggering for her.