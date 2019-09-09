SNAPS | Walking the ramp & powerful comments on women abuse: Miss SA takes NYC by storm
She may be in New York, but reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi kept home in her heart when she spoke out about gender-based violence and walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week in local designer Laduma Ngxokolo, of MaXhosa.
Zozibini has kept fans updated on her trip and spoken out about the past week's chaos in SA.
Here's a glimpse of Zozibini owning NYC.
'My heart is back home with all the women in this difficult time'
This is me in Time Square, New York. It is my first time out of South Africa and I should be overjoyed but I am ridiculously torn. My heart is back home with all the women in this difficult time. A month ago on the 9th of August I stood in front of the whole country and spoke from the heart about the plight of South African women and today it stands true more than ever. Something has got to change 💔
When the women of 1956 marched to the union building they knew that they were not fighting for themselves and their rights but for the future women of South Africa. It pains me that 63 years later their hard work is in vein. Here are South African women in 2019 marching for a right to life..A RIGHT TO LIFE, isn't that heart breaking? I'm right there with you in spirit zimbokodo! I'm so sorry we have to fight for a basic right.
Dream-walking at New York Fashion Week in MaXhosa
Dreamwalking in New York fashion week with all the conviction granted to me by God and my ancestors. I couldn't be more happier to have had the opportunity to do it with my South African brother @laduma in @maxhosa Angenile AmaAfrika eNew York! 🔥🔥 📷 @people_sa #misssouthafrica #missuniverse
Beauty queens unite
It was such an honor meeting @chesliekryst. Such a phenomenal woman! Can't wait to spend more time with her and other @missuniverse sisters at Miss Universe. Give her a follow to keep up with her journey ❤️ Side note : We were going for a fierce look in this photo..is it working?😂😁 #missuniverse #misssouthafrica
A Broadway show just had to be done
Flaunting that African butter
In the city of dreams! 🗽🗽🗽 I had quite a morning spending time at the South African consulate meeting with our country's ambassador. We had a very productive conversation with various members of the consulate around what's happening in our country and how we can best serve the women of our nation. Was lovely to meet the vibrant @jensu1