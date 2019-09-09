TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Walking the ramp & powerful comments on women abuse: Miss SA takes NYC by storm

09 September 2019 - 08:18 By Jessica Levitt
Zozibini in New York during Fashion Week.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

She may be in New York, but reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi kept home in her heart when she spoke out about gender-based violence and walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week in local designer Laduma Ngxokolo, of MaXhosa.

Zozibini has kept fans updated on her trip and spoken out about the past week's chaos in SA.

Here's a glimpse of Zozibini owning NYC.

'My heart is back home with all the women in this difficult time'

Dream-walking at New York Fashion Week in MaXhosa

Beauty queens unite

A Broadway show just had to be done

Flaunting that African butter

