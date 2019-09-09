Top Billing's Fezile Mkhize wants to use Mr World Africa title to fight HIV/Aids

As a doctor in some of the country’s most crowded hospitals, Top Billing presenter Fezile Mkhize has seen first-hand the impact of HIV/ Aids on the lives of children, and wants to use his time as Mr World Africa to make a difference.

Fezile recently returned from the Mr World pageant in the Philippines where he finished runner-up in the main contest and was crowned Mr World Africa.

He competed with 71 other men from around the world in the search for the "Most Desirable Man" in the world. He made history as the first South African to make the top three at the pageant and impressed the judges with his mature answers on education and his African regalia.

The 27-year-old told TshisaLIVE he had entered the competition to have access to international partners that could help him with his goal to shed light on the crisis of mother–to-child transmission of HIV.

“The title is great but what is more important is what you do with it. I have worked at a number of HIV clinics and one of the saddest thing you will ever see is children, purely because of something they have inherited, not live to fulfil their dreams or have a full childhood.”

Fezile runs a practice in Sandton, Johannesburg, and works at Helen Joseph Hospital and Johannesburg General Hospital in the city. He said that he studied medicine because of his love for people and wanting to help them.

He draws inspiration from his mother, who took over the running of the household when his father died at a young age.

“I saw her support so many in her community and that inspired me to want to help like she had. She always taught us to put others first and to look at the blessings of life rather than what you are lacking. That has helped me keep perspective.”

Fezile attributed his confidence at the pageant to several years of modelling and winning the Presenter Search on 3 reality TV show in 2018.

He was named Cosmopolitan Magazine's Sexiest Man earlier this year and is one of the brightest talents in SA.

Fezile said that despite the attention, he had never chased fame and had entered Presenter Search on 3 by accident after picking his girlfriend up at the auditions.

“I am a presenter on Top Billing. I am a doctor. I model. I go out with people and I do all that because I love doing it. It is not because I want recognition but because it allows you to rub shoulders with people who are influential and can make a difference in the world.

“People think that I do things so that I can be famous but the truth is, I just want to live the best I can. I shy away from the mantle of role model or inspiration. I just want to be able to say I have used my platforms to make a difference.”