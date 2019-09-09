Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in Joburg
Fortunate's store in Maboneng was ransacked by looters
Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter Fortunate is one of several business owners who lost merchandise worth thousands of rands when looters destroyed her store in Maboneng, Johannesburg and made off with all its stock this past weekend.
The musician arrived home from Namibia on Sunday to learn that her daughter's store had been hit by thugs.
"They stole everything, all the clothes and everything in the shop. Even the mannequins are on the floor. It is terrible. There was a lot of damage."
Ma Yvonne said her daughter and the store's staff heard the looters, but couldn't stop the attacks.
"She is fine. It is very sad but we are just glad she and her staff are safe. It is a very big blow."
Came back from Namibia this is what I found my daughter s shop broken into and looted I am shuttered 💔💔lawlessness pic.twitter.com/FK5jqC4KMH— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) September 8, 2019
Ma Yvonne said her daughter was self-funded and hired 35 staff members, including seamstresses, at a factory.
"I try to fund her as much as I can but she is very independent and put everything she had into the store. There are a lot of losses and we don't know what this means for the future of the shop. We can't continue like this."
The veteran musician condemned the attacks that erupted across the city.
"You try to help other people and do your best for the community, but when something like this happens it is very disappointing. You travel to different countries but when something like this happens, you feel very ashamed as a South African."
She pointed out that the spirit of ubuntu was strong after hurricane Idai devastated Mozambique earlier this year and that many South Africans knew how to help their fellow Africans.
"South Africans have lived with different nationalities and supported other nations. It is sad to see this because I know South Africans are good people."