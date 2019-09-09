Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in Joburg

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter Fortunate is one of several business owners who lost merchandise worth thousands of rands when looters destroyed her store in Maboneng, Johannesburg and made off with all its stock this past weekend.

The musician arrived home from Namibia on Sunday to learn that her daughter's store had been hit by thugs.

"They stole everything, all the clothes and everything in the shop. Even the mannequins are on the floor. It is terrible. There was a lot of damage."

Ma Yvonne said her daughter and the store's staff heard the looters, but couldn't stop the attacks.

"She is fine. It is very sad but we are just glad she and her staff are safe. It is a very big blow."