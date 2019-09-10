AKA laughs off ‘bulletproof vest' jab and plans to ‘fix’ Mzansi
Rapper AKA is used to people throwing shade his way, and this week he decided to "laugh off" the shade thrown at his Joburg Day outfit.
During his stellar performance at the festival this past weekend, AKA was spotted wearing what looked like a red "bulletproof" vest.
Fans wondered if AKA was protecting himself from something after getting into a social media exchange with Nigerian artists last week.
AKA's comments about Nigeria sparked debate, and his former bestie, Burna Boy, claimed he would never come to South Africa again. AKA expressed that he couldn't believe that all the "hate" started from just a soccer tweet.
After he was tagged in a tweet with other Nigerian artists who were also part of the debate last week, AKA laughed off the tweet and said:"You guys really have it in for me ne?"
You guys really have it in for me ne? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XW3hc7y1kE— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 8, 2019
To show his love for South Africa, AKA vowed that he will fix Mzansi as he shared his love for the country.
Finally home 🏡 safe and sound. 3 shows back to back to back. Thank You to everyone who resonated and radiated love and energy. Grateful. ❤️— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 8, 2019