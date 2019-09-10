Bonang’s fans celebrate their queen’s latest international nod
Can we just declare 2019 the year of Bonang, sis continues to slay harder than Santa during Christmas.
Fresh off appearing on the BBC for her champopo range, Bonang has been nominated for a prestigious E! Entertainment People's Choice Award.
Sis is nominated in the inaugural African Influencer of 2019 category alongside Cassper Nyovest, Minnie Dlamini and Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Yemi Alade from Nigeria.
The awards will take place on Sunday, November 10 2019 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Voting is open until October 18, with votes counting twice every Tuesday until then.
So naturally B's fans flooded the site on Tuesday with their votes.
In their mind, the competition is already over and B is the winner.
They took to social media to post receipts of their votes and also share their support for B, making her one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter.
Others claimed they would have voted but were blocked by Bonang.
VOTING FOR QUEEN #BonangMatheba BUT AM SCARED DAVIDO IS THERE TOO. pic.twitter.com/mUrmHatNS9— ZULU (@ClintonBull2) September 10, 2019
Check it out! I voted for #AfricanInfluencer and #BonangMatheba for the E! People's Choice Awards! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/Yl6Xwo6K6Z— KAYTRON.. 🦄 (@HimThird) September 9, 2019
Yaz I still don't know what Bonang do mo life-ng... But whatever she's doing, she's definitely good at it🤔 #BonangMatheba pic.twitter.com/INtzq6ES8w— Karabo Phaladi (@karabophaladi1) September 10, 2019
@bonang_m now and forever mami🥰 pic.twitter.com/I4QicRj4Af— Yaya The Model (@YayaMwanda) September 10, 2019
as thy wish my Queen pic.twitter.com/GRLWcJwve3— The Aries Memela (@thembeka_lov465) September 10, 2019
#BonangMatheba— Thapelo Moabelo 🏳️🌈❤️🧡💛💛💙💜 (@necke_ZA) September 10, 2019
Let's do it pic.twitter.com/1ruebPFUwE
People be saying “I can’t vote for Bonang” because she blocked me...... so she blocked you for scrolling down her timeline? Minding your business? Bonang is not sick in her head.... she won’t block you for nothing . well done Bonang Matheba. block their Ass (s) #BonangMatheba pic.twitter.com/tmyktuNNcl— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) September 10, 2019
🤣😂🤣 After Voting for #BonangMatheba I Saw this Video ❌❌ pic.twitter.com/w3oztIXGOa— IamNdumiey (@INdumiey) September 10, 2019