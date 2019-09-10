Bonang’s fans celebrate their queen’s latest international nod

Can we just declare 2019 the year of Bonang, sis continues to slay harder than Santa during Christmas.

Fresh off appearing on the BBC for her champopo range, Bonang has been nominated for a prestigious E! Entertainment People's Choice Award.

Sis is nominated in the inaugural African Influencer of 2019 category alongside Cassper Nyovest, Minnie Dlamini and Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Yemi Alade from Nigeria.