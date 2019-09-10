TshisaLIVE

Bonang’s fans celebrate their queen’s latest international nod

10 September 2019 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang's fans really want their queen to win.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Can we just declare 2019 the year of Bonang, sis continues to slay harder than Santa during Christmas.

Fresh off appearing on the BBC for her champopo range, Bonang has been nominated for a prestigious E! Entertainment People's Choice Award.

Sis is nominated in the inaugural African Influencer of 2019 category alongside Cassper Nyovest, Minnie Dlamini and Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Yemi Alade from Nigeria.

The awards will take place on Sunday, November 10 2019 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Voting is open until October 18, with votes counting twice every Tuesday until then.

So naturally B's fans flooded the site on Tuesday with their votes.

In their mind, the competition is already over and B is the winner.

They took to social media to post receipts of their votes and also share their support for B, making her one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter.

Others claimed they would have voted but were blocked by Bonang.

