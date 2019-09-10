Claire Mawisa believes the return of TV alerts can help find missing people

TV personality Claire Mawisa believes airing missing people's pictures during prime time could help speed up the process of them being found.

Claire weighed in on the topic after several reports of missing women and children made headlines recently.

She told her followers on social media this week that when she was a continuity presenter on SABC 1 the station would often air the pictures of missing people to great success.

"In the olden days when I was a continuity presenter for SABC 1, we would often shoot promos featuring names and photos of missing persons. Because the promo aired daily during prime time, it was a phenomenal success in creating awareness about the people who were missing," she wrote.