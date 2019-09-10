Claire Mawisa believes the return of TV alerts can help find missing people
'Back in the day we used to show pictures of missing persons on SABC 1'
TV personality Claire Mawisa believes airing missing people's pictures during prime time could help speed up the process of them being found.
Claire weighed in on the topic after several reports of missing women and children made headlines recently.
She told her followers on social media this week that when she was a continuity presenter on SABC 1 the station would often air the pictures of missing people to great success.
"In the olden days when I was a continuity presenter for SABC 1, we would often shoot promos featuring names and photos of missing persons. Because the promo aired daily during prime time, it was a phenomenal success in creating awareness about the people who were missing," she wrote.
in the olden days when i was a continuity presenter for sabc1, we would often shoot promos featuring names & photos of missing persons. because the promo aired daily, at prime time, it was phenomenally successful in creating awareness, finding them & bringing them home.— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) September 10, 2019
yes, it was the olden days. when the public broadcaster was the public broadcaster.— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) September 10, 2019
Although we are living in modern days where digital in the first means of bringing awareness about something, Claire explained social media alone cannot fulfill the function of creating awareness around missing persons in the country.
guys! that promo would need to be refreshed often because people were being found! even off of fuzzy, old, black & white photos.— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) September 10, 2019
Claire's tweets come as the nation mourned the death of student Natasha Conabeer on Monday.
The student was found on Saturday after she went missing three weeks ago.
A family spokesperson confirmed to TimesLIVE that the 23-year-old passed away in hospital on Monday, but was unable to comment further.