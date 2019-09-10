It’s a boy for 'Idols SA' runner-up Mmatema & the gender reveal was everything!

Ncawww, Mmatema Moremi is having a boy and her gender reveal party was so much damn goals!

Mmatema and her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, hosted the cute reveal party for family and friends at the weekend.

It was just days ago that the Idols SA runner-up announced her pregnancy with a snap of her baby bump and her hubby.

Since then, people have been guessing whether it's a boy or a girl, and sis wasn't about to give it out like that.

She finally broke her silence on Instagram on Monday.

In a post, she spoke about the hilarious moments she shared with family and friends as they tried to predict the gender of her baby.

“After a really beautiful, chilly, emotional, fun, joyful day filled with love. Having prediction after prediction, the family going it's a girl, it's a boy. We popped the balloon and ... Mommy wins, it's a boy!”

Known for sharing scriptures, the singer took to Instagram to thank those who attended the reveal celebration.

For precious moments from the party, swipe left.