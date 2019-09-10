It’s a boy for 'Idols SA' runner-up Mmatema & the gender reveal was everything!
Ncawww, Mmatema Moremi is having a boy and her gender reveal party was so much damn goals!
Mmatema and her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, hosted the cute reveal party for family and friends at the weekend.
It was just days ago that the Idols SA runner-up announced her pregnancy with a snap of her baby bump and her hubby.
Since then, people have been guessing whether it's a boy or a girl, and sis wasn't about to give it out like that.
She finally broke her silence on Instagram on Monday.
In a post, she spoke about the hilarious moments she shared with family and friends as they tried to predict the gender of her baby.
“After a really beautiful, chilly, emotional, fun, joyful day filled with love. Having prediction after prediction, the family going it's a girl, it's a boy. We popped the balloon and ... Mommy wins, it's a boy!”
Known for sharing scriptures, the singer took to Instagram to thank those who attended the reveal celebration.
For precious moments from the party, swipe left.
View this post on Instagram
Psalms 124:1 (had it not been for the lord who was on our side...) The lord has been so faithful, has shown us favour mercy and unfailing love. Baby Gavu gender reveal was soo beautiful. Thank you my love @tshepoga @salisaliphotography thank you for capturing all these beautiful moments for us. @mabutlainno the decor and food was out of this world thank you so much. Thanks to my glam squad for making sure I look so yummy. @g_thobela on hair, @simphizi on make up and @missytinky for the dress. All my guests were soo amazing. More pics on my highlights. Daddy said girl, I said boy and fam we sooo happy to announce... Swipe left to find out ... 💗💙💗💙
Mmatema got married in February and gushed over her bae on Instagram. She said she couldn't wait to spend forever with her husband.
“I’ve always thought I knew what being loved was until I met Mr G, always thought I knew what being absolutely happy and complete was until I said I do, a lot of the things I believed I had figured out until Lu kissed his bride ko Moletlane yesterday.”