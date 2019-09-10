Lasizwe gifts himself a brand new BMW worth over R600k

Just when we thought Lasizwe couldn't flex on us any harder, he goes and cops himself a brand new whip, a BMW 3 Series 320i M Sport 4 door.

The YouTube sensation showed off his new car on Instagram.

With a caption, "If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands," Lasizwe posed with his new ride and was clearly on cloud nine.

Being a new proud owner of a BMW, LaSlayzwe, shared dazzling pictures of himself on top of his new blue beamer which sported a big red ribbon.

"I would love you to meet my new baby Blue Ivy! This car is a love letter to myself and I wish nothing but great memories with it! Blue Ivy to many road trips and thank you for choosing me to be your owner. #BoysWithBMW," he wrote.

According to information online, the retail price of the car is worth between R650,000 and R700,000.