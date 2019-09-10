Lasizwe gifts himself a brand new BMW worth over R600k
'I would love you to meet my new baby Blue Ivy!'
Just when we thought Lasizwe couldn't flex on us any harder, he goes and cops himself a brand new whip, a BMW 3 Series 320i M Sport 4 door.
The YouTube sensation showed off his new car on Instagram.
With a caption, "If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands," Lasizwe posed with his new ride and was clearly on cloud nine.
Being a new proud owner of a BMW, LaSlayzwe, shared dazzling pictures of himself on top of his new blue beamer which sported a big red ribbon.
"I would love you to meet my new baby Blue Ivy! This car is a love letter to myself and I wish nothing but great memories with it! Blue Ivy to many road trips and thank you for choosing me to be your owner. #BoysWithBMW," he wrote.
According to information online, the retail price of the car is worth between R650,000 and R700,000.
Some fans were even speculating that he got the coins for the ride from his reality show, @Lasizwe: Fake It till You Make It.