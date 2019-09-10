LISTEN | Black Coffee drops Usher collab and it's hella fire

After what seemed like an eternity, music fans will soon finally hear that epic Black Coffee and Usher collab we were promised.

Black Coffee first spoke about a collab two years ago, telling Metro FM that it didn't work out because Usher apparently didn't feel that his music was "African enough".

Fast forward a year and a bit and the pair teamed up for a performance at the Global Citizen Music Festival in Johannesburg.

Usher told Trevor Noah during the festival that he was now working with Black Coffee for his forthcoming album.

"We gonna work on music for the album but this will be an amazing kick-off and the intention is really to set the spirit in the right direction," he said.

Fans this week got a taste of the fruits of their labour after Usher released a teaser of a track from the pair.