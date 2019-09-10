The Queen's Kagiso SNAPS and nearly kills Brutus and Shaka
The Queen's Kagiso had the social media streets in a mess on Monday when he finally got his revenge on Brutus and Shaka, torturing them in a hella hectic episode.
Sgaqagaqa, as he's known in the drama series, has been shaking since he survived a bombing by Shaka and Brutus that was meant to kill Harriet.
He has been plotting his revenge and got his chance this week. While Brutus was hatching a plan to shoot Harriet, Kagiso called Shaka and told him he needed to tell him something, and he needed to bring malume with him.
Kagiso went all army-man mode and stabbed the pair with a syringe to make them sleep. They woke up to find themselves tied up and half-naked.
Brutus pleaded with Kagiso to just kill him, but Kagiso wasn't done.
He took a sprinkler and poured hot oil on the pair. He then threatened to pull out all of malume Brutus' teeth and finger nails, one by one.
Meanwhile, Harriet and the others couldn't get hold of the pair and were frantically searching everywhere.
They found an address in a notebook and went to a warehouse, where they walked in on the torture.
The incident sparked mixed reviews on social media. Some were glad that Kagiso wasn't killed in the explosion, while others were unhappy with the scene and felt cheated by the telenovela's scriptwriters.
Kagiso was not the only character to have a near-death experience recently.
Jerry, who goes by “Jay” now, survived a coma after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
#TheQueenMzansi yhu yhu yhu this episode. Kagiso😭😭😭💀💀💀yeses. Yeah no. pic.twitter.com/5ww3Gs8Vby— Mpiti Mosothoane🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@Jiggaaa_7) September 9, 2019
That's what millitary does to u, that darkness never leaves u...abooShaka noBruts bavusa Demon ka Kagiso #TheQueenMzansi— Phiwe Ka Mbeki (@Nokuphi79769450) September 10, 2019
This need a little bit of smoke 👌#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/2jL8RskdvT— Richard Mangoeleجحهكانذ 🇿🇦🇲🇿🇿🇦🇲🇿🇿🇦 (@MangoeleRichard) September 10, 2019
Funny how everyone is calling Kagiso "psycho", but each and everyone is enjoying watching him do what he's doing..— Athenkosi Bottoman (@Athi_Hlumi) September 9, 2019
Great performance by @loyisomacdonald 🙌
#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/MYMbKWwttv
#TheQueenMzansi Yes !!!Loyiso MacDonald you gave us that Vvvvvvuuuuuuurrrrpha 👏👏👌👌 this episode was the best pic.twitter.com/y2tbevEM9K— NthatiWaMotlokwa (@MolefeNthati) September 9, 2019
I guess the most silent people are the craziest ones.. Kagiso is lowkey a psycho, didn't know he's this crazy#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/b82qwOXQcT— Kgothatso Masulu (@KMasulu) September 9, 2019
Sgaqagaqa had both Shaka and Brutus by the balls until the rest arrived #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mGtQx2HOGq— Landless_African_Citizen (@Kosabo_Eze) September 9, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi Mans was on BEAST MODE today shem. When he said "WHY ARE YOU HERE"... I felt that🔥 pic.twitter.com/BwLm8VyntQ— OSONEBULA (@OSONEBULA2) September 9, 2019
This episode just made me realise that... Gwd demet! There's an evil side to me, deep deep down. Yoh Kagiso! 😱 😍#TheQueenMzansi @loyisomacdonald pic.twitter.com/QLRyCIbeE5— Lerato Shabalala (@star_leane) September 10, 2019