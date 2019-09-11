TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Who do we speak to, to make The Queen's Zodwa leave?

11 September 2019 - 12:35 By Masego Seemela
Shaka should count himself lucky after his mother Zodwa saved his life.
Image: Via SK Khoza's Instagram

With all the bad things happening in the country, the last thing we need is The Queen's Zodwa to be one of them.

Fans are up in arms after Wednesday night's episode of The Queen where she saved the lives of Shaka and Brutus.

After injecting Brutus and Shaka with a tranquiliser, Kagiso drove the pair to a warehouse where he planned to torture them slowly to their deaths.

Kagiso wanted to make sure that the pair paid for trying to kill him with a bomb that was planned for Harriet, and tortured, beat and cut them.

Zodwa, Harriet, Kea and Mmabatho found Kagiso nearly "finishing off" Shaka and Brutus and pleaded for him to stop.

Seeing that he was not going to stop, Zodwa retaliated and threatened to slit Kea's throat if Kagiso didn't stop.

Everyone then "downed tools" and no one died. 

Angry with how it all panned out, many viewers took to social media to cancel Zodwa and demand that justice be served.

Here is what they had to say:





