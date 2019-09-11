IN MEMES | Who do we speak to, to make The Queen's Zodwa leave?
With all the bad things happening in the country, the last thing we need is The Queen's Zodwa to be one of them.
Fans are up in arms after Wednesday night's episode of The Queen where she saved the lives of Shaka and Brutus.
After injecting Brutus and Shaka with a tranquiliser, Kagiso drove the pair to a warehouse where he planned to torture them slowly to their deaths.
Kagiso wanted to make sure that the pair paid for trying to kill him with a bomb that was planned for Harriet, and tortured, beat and cut them.
Zodwa, Harriet, Kea and Mmabatho found Kagiso nearly "finishing off" Shaka and Brutus and pleaded for him to stop.
Seeing that he was not going to stop, Zodwa retaliated and threatened to slit Kea's throat if Kagiso didn't stop.
Everyone then "downed tools" and no one died.
Angry with how it all panned out, many viewers took to social media to cancel Zodwa and demand that justice be served.
Here is what they had to say:
This Zodwa is really annoying. This is not the content we signed up for ngeke bakithi. It's a lot 🙄😏😒 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/dacsAuC0Xj— 🍒Indlovukazi yakwaNkonyane 🍒 (@ndlovukazi100) September 9, 2019
This Zodwa must make her way back to Generations si grand ngaye #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/byEUFcIHcb— Wadla ntshebe (@MusaNhlapo02) September 10, 2019
😂😂😅😅Bathong Zodwa Where😅😂😂People lie nicely when the War has settled down hey😂😂😒 #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/vILGIJhKTc— Katlego Monama 🇿🇦 (@Jomo_SA) September 10, 2019
I thought Zodwa was gonna die #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jZRT5wU58p— Lesego (@TSedirwa) September 10, 2019
No guys wait, remember Karma?— Black Don't Crack📌 (@LamaXhosa_) September 10, 2019
I reckon when Mmabatho finally learns that Shaka killed her mom her only revenge would be to take Zodwa out. I mean think about it... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/8coS2qEwNL
Y did they bring Zodwa here? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kUkyL6R6sb— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) September 10, 2019
#TheQueenMzansi— SBU HOPE TSHABALALA (@RealSbu_Genge) September 10, 2019
Amo had two tickets to New York, zodwa would do good in new york yazi pic.twitter.com/cY557FHkZa
Zodwa Saves The Day #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/jBLyPhX1SF— Princy M Mnube (@PrincyM4) September 10, 2019