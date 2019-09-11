TshisaLIVE

Lvovo grateful after mother recovers from health scare

11 September 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Lvovo is grateful that his mother is out of hospital.
Lvovo is grateful that his mother is out of hospital.
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

Muso Lvovo is very grateful that his mother, who had a recent health scare, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lvovo expressed great happiness that his mother had been discharged over the weekend after being diagnosed with the bacterial skin infection cellulitis.

“I'm ecstatic that my mom is discharged from the hospital, she had a fever and they also discovered that she had cellulitis.”

The Iyavaya hitmaker explained that his mother is diabetic and sustained bruises on her leg due to infection.

“She was on treatment to cure the infection and she was required to visit the hospital every week for a check-up. I'm over the moon that she is free from infection and she's at home now.”

While all seems back to normal for Lvovo, who released an album produced by Heavy K last Friday titled Solala Nini .

“Working with a producer like Heavy K is a great experience cause he understands the background of the music that I've been doing and it's easy for the people to fall in love with his brand.”

He said it was doing extremely well and he was grateful for the love and support he was getting from his fans.     

“Heavy K is a gifted legend who produces local and international hit songs that have the best quality and beats.”

WATCH | Lvovo on 'shading' Cassper: I'm sorry, it was a joke

Lvovo has come out to set the record straight.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Lvovo spoils himself with a new BMW worth R1,5-million

Lvovo is driving into 2019 in style.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

It was painful to see what he was reduced to: Heartbreak over comedian Ankel's death

Known for his comedy, Mcing and for cameos on Uzalo, Ankel died on Wednesday after battling with a long-time illness.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

L'vovo clears the air on his love life

Did you know that malume Lvovo has a special woman in his life? Hheyi phela, let us balance you...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Yvonne Chaka Chaka's daughter loses 'everything' during xenophobic attacks in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's what Somizi thought of last night's episode of Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans roast Bonnie Mbuli over Sho Madjozi shade TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Idols SA's' top 10, and who the streets think is gonna win TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Black Coffee drops Usher collab and it's hella fire TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
X