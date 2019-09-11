Manaka Ranaka weighs in on mother who killed her four children

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka was left heartbroken at reports of a mother who poisoned her four children.

According to EWN, Zinhle Maditla pleaded guilty to four charges of murder at the Middelburg high court on Monday after allegedly poisoning her children with rat poison.

TimesLIVE reported that her children were between 11 months and eight years old.

She handed herself over to the police in December last year after she called relatives to go to her house where her children's bodies were found wrapped in blankets.

Manaka, like many of us, was watching the court proceedings play out and took to social media to share her thoughts on the trial.

Sharing a screenshot of the woman in court and another of a women who killed her two children allegedly for "getting in the way of her sex life", Manaka claimed that children were often abused by women meant to protect them.

"When it comes to child abuse, we women take the cup shame... And don't even try to deny it," she wrote.

She pointed to several reports of children being abused at crèche and domestic helpers abusing their boss's kids as evidence that women can sometimes be trash.

"All these crèche videos with female child minders or teachers abusing our children at school and domestic helper videos ill treating their boss's helpless children. We are trash. It's time we start pointing the trash finger at ourselves too."